Sky report that the Cityzens have set this figure as the minimum they would accept before opening talks. Rodri remains under contract with the English runners-up until 2027. Real Madrid are particularly keen on the Spanish world and European champion, but the report says Los Blancos have so far only been prepared to put 50 million euros on the table.

At the World Cup, Rodri again underlined his quality, leading Spain to the title in the USA as the orchestrator in midfield. He was also named the best player of the tournament. Back in 2024, after the European Championship triumph in Germany, he had already won the Ballon d'Or as the best player in the world.

This summer has brought major upheaval at Real Madrid. After two trophyless years under Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa, former successful coach Jose Mourinho has returned to take charge of Los Blancos. Real have already strengthened their defence with Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate. Bernardo Silva arrived from Manchester City on a free transfer to bolster the midfield. The Madrid club also have a good chance of landing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for a nine-figure fee. Rodri could then become the main thinker and controller in central midfield that Real have lacked since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

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On Monday, Rodri underwent back surgery, so he will miss the first competitive matches of the new season in the Super Cup and the Premier League. Enzo Maresca is expected to have him back in September, if he has not joined Real Madrid before then.