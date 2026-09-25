Harry Kane hints at Bayern Munich stay with new contract expected within a month as Barcelona continue to monitor England captain

Kane has revealed that he expects to commit his long-term future to Bayern Munich by signing a new contract within the next month. Speaking while on international duty with the Three Lions, Kane confirmed that the process has been transparent and cordial. He told reporters: "Talks are going well. I've been quite open and honest about that. We are still in talks now and I think they are progressing in the right way. Both sides have been very relaxed about it."

He added: "Everyone can see I am happy there, the way I'm performing, the way I talk off the pitch. I think it is just open and honest. I am hoping something gets done. Over the next month or so there should be some sort of decision and I think it will be a positive one."



