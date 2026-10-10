'It doesn't feel like a win!' Dominic Solanke hails Tottenham's mentality after battling back with 10 men against Manchester United

Solanke has admitted that while his side’s dramatic late comeback at Old Trafford demonstrated immense character, the 1-1 draw against Manchester United does not quite carry the satisfaction of a full victory. Reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster of the match, Solanke told BBC MOTD: "I wouldn’t say it feels like a win. In the first half, we played so well. Dominated the majority and should have been a couple of goals ahead."

He added: "In the second half, we go and man down and still managed to get something from the game. It shows the mentality and the character of the team. We’ve been a goal down and not reacted in the right way, we wanted to put that right. Goal down, man down, it would have been easy for us to not go for the win."

The result was particularly significant for a Spurs side that has struggled for consistency during the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign. Entering the match rooted in the relegation zone, the pressure was firmly on De Zerbi to spark a reaction. Although they remain without a league victory since May, the fighting spirit displayed in the final minutes suggested a potential turning point in their fortunes.