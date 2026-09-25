No barbers allowed! Zinedine Zidane cracks down on France squad as Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise face bizarre new rule

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the world of football fashion, Zidane has reportedly banned hairdressers from entering the French national team's training base. The legendary figure, who succeeded Didier Deschamps following the 2026 World Cup, is apparently eager to shift the collective focus entirely toward matters on the pitch.

According to reports from the French outlet L’Équipe, the new head coach is closing the doors to external stylists to ensure that his stars are not preoccupied with their appearance during the international break.

The directive is particularly significant given the high-profile nature of the current squad. Stars like Mbappe and Olise have often been at the forefront of style trends, but they will now have to ensure their grooming is handled before they report for duty.