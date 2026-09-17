Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live$50
FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-ARSENALAFP
Mohamed Saeed

Arsenal plot £80m move for 'world-class' Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi as Gunners' interest revealed to be 'very real'

Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
E. Kroupi
M. Arteta
Transfers

Arsenal are ready to step up their pursuit of Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi as Mikel Arteta looks to finalise his attacking jigsaw. The Gunners have identified the young forward as a primary target to lead their line, with internal sources suggesting the North London club's interest is now very real ahead of a potential January move.

  • Arteta identifies Kroupi as the missing piece

    Arsenal are back in the market for significant forward reinforcements after a summer window that saw more departures than arrivals in the final third. Following the high-profile sales of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners only managed to bring in Christos Tzolis to bolster their attacking ranks. This has left Arteta searching for a world-class presence to lead the line. According to BBC, Arsenal are back tracking 80m-rated 20-year-old forward Kroupi despite recent fitness concerns.

    The pursuit of Kroupi is not a knee-jerk reaction but rather a calculated move for a player who has taken the Premier League by storm. The French starlet enjoyed a magnificent debut campaign in the English top flight during the 2025/26 season, where he netted 13 goals for the Cherries. His impact was so significant that he earned a nomination for the 2026 Ballon d’Or Men’s Young Talent of the Year award.


    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-ARSENALAFP

    Tactical flexibility makes Kroupi a priority

    What sets Kroupi apart from other conventional strikers is an unusual attacking profile that fits perfectly into Arteta’s tactical philosophy. Having previously operated as an attacking midfielder, the 20-year-old is adept at dropping deep and operating between the lines, a trait that the Arsenal coaching staff believes can unlock deep-lying defensive blocks.

    Instead of merely engaging in physical duels with robust centre-backs, Kroupi uses his intelligence to find space in the half-channels, creating passing lanes for Bukayo Saka and other wide attackers. This ability to link play while remaining a lethal finisher gives him a "nine-and-a-half" quality that is rare in the modern game.


  • ِA new dimension to Arsenal’s attack

    Arsenal’s current attacking structure relies heavily on the width provided by their wingers, and the introduction of a striker who can strike with either foot would add a new dimension to their play.

    Reports indicate that Arteta is looking for a more fluid front three, and Kroupi’s technical level is considered to be of a world-class standard. The Gunners are reportedly of the opinion that his movement could create more room for inside-forwards to exploit.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Overcoming injury hurdles for a January swoop

    The main obstacle between Kroupi and a move to the capital remains his recovery from the foot injury that has kept him sidelined for the opening months of the 2026/27 campaign. Medical staff at Bournemouth expect the forward to return to full match fitness between late October and November.

    Arsenal’s scouts will be watching his return closely to ensure he retains the explosive change of pace and finishing ability that made him a household name last year.

    Bournemouth are fully aware of the jewel they have in their possession and are expected to play hardball in any negotiations. The South Coast club could demand around £80m for their prized asset, a figure that would represent a massive financial commitment for Arsenal. However, the hierarchy at the Emirates appears convinced that Kroupi is worth the premium.

Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV