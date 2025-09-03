ليبيريا نظرة عامة

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الترتيب
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
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La Fiorentina è stata nata nel 1926 per mano del marchese Luigi Ridolfi Vay da Verrazzano come Associazione Calcio Firenze, poi denominata Associazione Fiorentina del Calcio nel 1927 e dunque Associazione Calcio Fiorentina.
Rocco Commisso è il presidente e proprietario della Fiorentina. Dirigente e imprenditore italo-americano, ha acquisito la società viola nel 2019.
La Fiorentina gioca le sue partite interne allo Stadio Franchi di Firenze. Prende il nome da Artemio Franchi, fiorentino ex presidente di FIGC e UEFA.
L'Artemio Franchi ha una capienza di 43.325 posti a sedere. Si tratta dell'impianto più grande della Toscana e uno dei più grandi d'Italia.
La Fiorentina ha vinto due Scudetti nella propria storia, ultimo dei quali nel 1969. Il primo storico titolo della Serie A era arrivato invece nel 1956.
La Fiorentina ha vinto la Coppa delle Coppe nel 1961, unico grande trofeo internazionale della sua storia. La Viola è anche arrivata in finale di Champions nel 1957.
Nel 2009/2010 la Fiorentina ha giocato la sua ultima stagione di Champions League. All'epoca venne eliminata dal Bayern Monaco negli ottavi di finale.
La Fiorentina ha vinto dieci trofei nella sua storia, di cui sei edizioni della Coppa Italia. L'ultimo titolo, proprio una Coppa Italia, risale al 2000/2001.
La Fiorentina gioca in viola da quando affrontò in amichevole, nel 1928, gli ungheresi dell'Ujpesti, che indossavano proprio bianco e viola. Quest'ultimo non è il colore ufficiale di Firenze, in realtà bianco e rosso, ovvero i primi utilizzati dalla squadra.
La Fiorentina ha come simbolo un giglio rosso, ovvero quello distintivo di Firenze. Questo è derivanta dallo stemma araldico di Ugo di Toscana, inserito in uno scudo con sfondo argento.
Kurt Hamrin è il giocatore che ha segnato più reti con la maglia della Fiorentina. Tra il 1958 e il 1967 ha messo insieme 208 goal, mentre Batistuta si è fermato a 207.
Giancarlo Antognoni è il giocatore con più partite giocate in maglia Fiorentina. Il leggendario capitano ha 429 presenze con la squadra toscana tra il 1972 e il 1987.
Fulvio Bernardini è l'allenatore rimasto più tempo a Firenze. Dal 1953 al 1958 ha guidato la squadra toscana, dal 1952 al 1958. C'era lui in panchina per il primo Scudetto dei viola.
La Fiorentina ha quasi sempre giocato in Serie A, ma ha militato anche in B e in C. Nel 2002/2003 ha fatto parte della C2, e in Serie B in sette stagioni nel corso dei decenni.
Retrocessa in Serie B nel 2002, la Fiorentina riparte dalla Serie C2 per inadempienze finanziarie. All'epoca venne rifondata col nome di Florentia Viola, per poi riprendere l'originale nome un anno più tardi.