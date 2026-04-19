كوتبوس نظرة عامة
الترتيب
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
Il 25 maggio 1907 nasce il Como Football Club. La società viene formata al Bar Taroni di Via Cinque Giornate, la prima sede del club. La squadra si affilierà alla FIGC nel 1911 dopo anni di sole amichevoli.
L'indonesiano Robert Budi Hartono è il presidente del Como, con il fratello Michael Bambang come co-presidente. La società proprietaria del club è la PT Djarum, azienda indonesiana produttrice di sigarette kretek aromatizzate con chiodi di garofano: questo fa del club lombardo il più ricco della Serie A.
Il Como gioca le partite casalinghe allo Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. L'impianto è dedicato all'omonimo campione di canottaggio morto durante la Prima Guerra Mondiale: in carriera aveva vinto due medaglie d'oro agli Europei.
Il Sinigaglia, stadio del Como, può ospitare 10.584 spettatori. L'impianto, inaugurato nel 1927, ha avuto tre ristrutturazioni nel corso della storia, ovvero nel 1990, nel periodo 2002-2004 e nel 2024.
Il Como non ha mai vinto un trofeo di primo livello con la prima squadra, ma ha conquistato per tre volte la Serie B e in una occasione anche la Serie C.
Nel 1949/1950 il Como arriva sesto in Serie A: da allora non ha mai raggiunto risultati migliori. Dal 1989 ad oggi ha militato nella massima serie solamente nel 2002/2003 (17esimo posto e retrocessione) e nel 2023/2024.
Antonio Cetti è il giocatore che ha segnato più reti con la maglia del Como. Nel club lariano tra il 1920 e il 1941, ha siglato 91 goal in 278 partite ufficiali con il club.
Bruno Ballarini, giocatore del Como dal 1958 al 1970, detiene il record di partite giocate con il club. 350 le gare disputate con la squadra lombarda nel corso della storia.
Quando si parla di Lariani ci si riferisce a Como e al suo noto Lago, noto come Lario nell'antichità. Questa parola deriva dal latino Larius, il nome dato dai romani all'attuale simbolo della città.
Dopo essere stato a lungo azzurro-bianco, nel terzo millennio il Como è diventato biancoblu. Entrambi i colori derivano dal colore del Lago cittadino, simbolo del territorio.
Ilario, la mascotte del Como dal 2017 è un uccello e in particolare uno svasso azzurro. La scelta dell'animale è stata effettuata dai tifosi a margine di una partita di campionato.
Il Como attende ancora la prima partecipazione in Europa. L'arrivo degli Hartono in città è alla base di un futuro nei massimi tornei continentali.
Nella classifica perpetua di Serie A, che racchiude tutti i tornei della massima serie, il Como è al 35esimo posto con quattordici annate al top.
Essendo uno dei posti più 'in' del pianeta, Como attrae diverse personalità di Hollywood, invitate di volta in volta dalla società per assistere alle partite casalinghe del club.
Pietro Vierchowod, Campione del Mondo 1982, ha giocato due partite con l'Italia nel 1981, proprio pochi mesi prima di lasciare il Como per la Fiorentina, squadra in cui militerà al momento della convocazione al Mondiale l'anno seguente.