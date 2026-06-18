شوت مينز نظرة عامة

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Wrexham AFC v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship

📽️ | Drone footage shows off Wrexham's Kop Stand

Wrexham have offered fans a stunning glimpse into the future as the club's ambitious £70 million redevelopment of the Racecourse Ground continues to gather pace. New drone footage released by the club shows the massive scale of the new Kop Stand, which is already beginning to dominate the North Wales skyline.

Championship
2025 Toronto International Film Festival - In Conversation With... Ryan Reynolds

Planes, trains & automobiles! Reynolds’ epic trip to World Cup

Hollywood superstar and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds endured a gruelling multi-modal journey to witness Canada's historic opening match of the 2026 World Cup. The lifelong football enthusiast was determined to support his home nation in person, joining a packed crowd to witness a monumental milestone on domestic soil.

CanadaWorld Cup
Rob Mac Ryan Reynolds Wrexham Sky Sports 2025-26

Mac & Reynolds guiding Wrexham stars through global fame

Rob Mac insists that he hand Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds avoid talking to the club's players about on-field matters, instead using their experience as global stars to help the squad adapt to the demands of their newfound popularity. While the team have enjoyed a historic rise through the English football pyramid that culminated in an impressive first season back in the Championship, Mac says the owners have zero say in the tactics or starting XI.

Championship
Sheffield United v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet Championship

Parkinson discusses Wrexham transfer plans

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed that the club are preparing to bolster their ranks with new signings as they look to build on a record-breaking period of success. Following a season that saw the Red Dragons narrowly miss out on the Championship play-offs, Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac are once again expected to provide the financial backing necessary to take the club to the next level.

P. ParkinsonChampionship
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