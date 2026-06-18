شوت مينز نظرة عامة

Mac & Reynolds guiding Wrexham stars through global fame

Rob Mac insists that he hand Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds avoid talking to the club's players about on-field matters, instead using their experience as global stars to help the squad adapt to the demands of their newfound popularity. While the team have enjoyed a historic rise through the English football pyramid that culminated in an impressive first season back in the Championship, Mac says the owners have zero say in the tactics or starting XI.