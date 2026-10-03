سان برايف سان هيلاير نظرة عامة

Malacia slams Amorim over Man Utd 'bomb squad' exile

Tyrell Malacia has broken his silence on the brutal conclusion to his Manchester United career, detailing how he was cast into Ruben Amorim's infamous bomb squad without a single word of explanation. The Dutch defender, who now plies his trade in MLS, described the mental toll of being forced to train away from the senior setup alongside other high-profile stars.