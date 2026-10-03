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سان برايف سان هيلاير

سان برايف سان هيلاير نظرة عامة

imago-sport-1084374409.jpg

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd on alert over Bayern's Lennart Karl

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring Lennart Karl's testing spell at Bayern Munich after club chief Uli Hoeness publicly rebuked the teenager. The 18-year-old attacker has struggled for regular minutes this season alongside growing concerns inside the Allianz Arena over his conduct off the pitch.

TransfersL. Karl
imago-sport-1084862688.jpg

Lineker warns Fabregas off 'graveyard' Man Utd

Gary Lineker has delivered a stinging assessment of the current state of Manchester United, warning Cesc Fabregas that moving to Old Trafford would be a career mistake. The former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea maestro is seeing his stock rise rapidly after guiding Como to a dominant victory over the Michael Carrick's side in the Champions League.

C. FabregasM. Carrick
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Malacia slams Amorim over Man Utd 'bomb squad' exile

Tyrell Malacia has broken his silence on the brutal conclusion to his Manchester United career, detailing how he was cast into Ruben Amorim's infamous bomb squad without a single word of explanation. The Dutch defender, who now plies his trade in MLS, described the mental toll of being forced to train away from the senior setup alongside other high-profile stars.

T. MalaciaR. Amorim
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Flamengo lodge CONMEBOL complaint over Marcos Rojo's eligibility

Defending Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo have submitted a formal protest to South American football's governing body questioning the participation of former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in Thursday's semi-final defeat. The Brazilian heavyweights crashed out on penalties at the Maracana after failing to break down 10-man Estudiantes across two goalless legs.

M. RojoFlamengo
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October 2026
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