أرارات أرمينيا نظرة عامة

Serie A newcomers Venezia have reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona to sign promising attacking talent Toni Fernandez for a fee of €4 million. The 18-year-old academy graduate had entered the final year of his contract in Catalonia, prompting sporting director Deco to sanction a departure that includes crucial future buy-back protections.
For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.
Barcelona and Spain icon Andres Iniesta will take his first steps in management this Friday when he leads Gulf United FC in the UAE First Division. The 42-year-old maestro retired in the Middle East two years ago before earning his UEFA A licence, and he now begins a fresh journey in the dugout with Dubai's ambitious young side.
Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal is reportedly feeling "hurt" by the club's recent internal decisions regarding his closest friends in the first-team squad. Despite a dominant start to the new La Liga campaign, the teenager's visible frustration during a recent substitution has sparked intense debate across the Spanish media.
Rodri expressed his delight after finally making his highly anticipated Barcelona debut in a commanding 2-0 victory over Athletic Club. The midfielder, who arrived from Manchester City in a blockbuster summer transfer, stepped onto the pitch at Camp Nou as Hansi Flick’s side maintained their flawless start to the new La Liga campaign.
Barcelona continued their perfect start to the La Liga season with a dominant 2-0 victory over Athletic Club at the Camp Nou. The evening was made even more special for the Blaugrana faithful as marquee summer signing Rodri made his long-awaited debut for the Catalan giants.