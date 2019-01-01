ميسي وكبار النجوم يهنئون العالم بموسم الأعياد

الجميع في عطلة إلا الكرة الإنجليزية

نشر عدد من نجوم كرة القدم حول العالم رسائل تهنئة بمناسبة حلول موسم الأعياد ورأس السنة، وحصول اللاعبين على عطلة منتصف الموسم.

وتوقفت الدوريات في أوروبا أجمع بمناسبة موسم الأعياد باستثناء الكرة الإنجليزية التي حافظت على تقاليدها بلعب مباريات البوكسينج داي.

¡Felices fiestas!

Os deseo lo mejor en estas fechas y espero que paséis unos días estupendos con los vuestros.

Happy holidays! I wish you all the best and hope you spend some great days with your loved ones.

🎄🍾👨‍👩‍👦‍👦👶🍾🎄 pic.twitter.com/Eo4Pb7Uxz7 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 23, 2019

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL 🎄🎅🏼⭐ pic.twitter.com/oL5epNMNN1 — Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) December 24, 2019

Holding the key to the city 🗝 Loving our first Christmas in Rome with the family. From mine to yours wishing you the best holiday period 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kYOvRj7DxT — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 24, 2019

In we celebrate today. To all those who celebrate today or tomorrow, Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/sEr6vpf3xi — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) December 24, 2019

Merry Christmas everyone from me and Saint.



Hope you all have a great day tomorrow and see you Boxing Day 🎅🎄 x MR pic.twitter.com/9lOmB5OzPs — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 24, 2019

Felices Fiestas! ✨ Celebrating the holidays with friends & family. Be kind to others and grateful for the people around you. Best wishes to everyone and enjoy the holidays. 💫🍾 pic.twitter.com/4mhMqkgq9x — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 24, 2019