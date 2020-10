أخبار الانتقالات: السيتي يقترب من إيسكو وتفاصيل عقد بيكيه الجديد

75 مليون يورو فقط قيمة الشرط الجزائي لهالاند في 2022

Erling Haaland release clause will be valid by June *2022* for €75m, as reported on @podcastherewego. board are in love with Haaland and hope to keep him also on next summer - for sure, they have no intention of selling Erling for €75m on 2021... 🇳🇴 #Haaland https://t.co/B0AItRHDHZ