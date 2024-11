How long does the Etihad Black Friday sale last?

Etihad Airways launches its eye-popping 2024 Black Friday flight sale on Wednesday, November 27, and the promotion lasts until Tuesday, December 3. The UAE’s national carrier will be offering staggering discounts of up to 20 percent on selected flights between 15 January to 31 May 2025.

Do I need an Etihad Black Friday sale discount code?

Yes. Etihad Airways offers discount codes during the Black Friday flight sales promotion. You can sign up to be the first to know when the Etihad Airways Black Friday deals go live, with up to 20% off available on selected flights to a multitude of destinations.

What are some of the cheapest deals for 2024?