بعد رحيله، قصة تكريم جيرد مولر لميسي في متحف بايرن ميونخ

When Messi broke Gerd Muller's record of most goals in a calendar year in 2012, the Argentine sent a signed shirt to Muller saying "For Gerd Mueller, my respect and admiration, a hug."



Today the jersey is the only Non-Bayern piece of memorabilia at the Allianz Arena museum. 🕊️🌹 pic.twitter.com/8eREzBQWNm