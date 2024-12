Is Riyadh good for tourists?

Yes. With so much to see, do and experience in Riyadh City and the surrounding area, it's no wonder that the Saudi Arabian capital has shot up the World Tourism Organization index of most visited countries in recent years. Riyadh holds a significant position as the cultural capital of Saudi Arabia, boasting a rich history and heritage that dates back centuries, but it’s also bloomed into a thriving modern city.

Is Riyadh expensive to visit?

Riyadh can be expensive to visit, especially if you stay at luxury hotels and resorts, eat at high-end restaurants and shop in branded malls. However, there are definitely ways to save money or visit on a budget. You can walk around the city, take the bus, eat at local restaurants, and visit some of the free museums and parks.

How many days do you need to explore Riyadh?

Two or three days are enough to experience Riyadh in all its glory. You can visit some cultural highlights around the Old City (museums, old markets, etc.) and check out some of the more modern-day phenomena, like the Sky Bridge at the Kingdom Centre Tower. It's also worth taking in one of the 'zones' during Riyadh Season, such as Boulevard World or the Riyadh Zoo.

Do UK citizens need a visa to visit Riyadh?

Yes. You must get a tourist e-visa or a business electronic visa waiver (EVW) either before you travel or on arrival at King Khalid International Airport. To apply for a visa, you'll need a current passport issued by the UK with at least 6 months validity beyond the intended date of entry into Saudi Arabia, a current email address and a debit or credit card to pay the application fee.

Do US citizens need a visa to visit Riyadh?