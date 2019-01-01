En qué canal transmiten Universidad de Chile vs. Melgar
U. de Chile
Universidad de Chile hará esta noche su presentación internacional como local cuando enfrente en condición de visitante a Melgar de Perú por el duelo de vuelta de la segunda fase de la Copa Libertadores 2019.
ACÁ LA GUÍA DE QUÉ CANAL TRANSMITE A UNIVERSIDAD DE CHILE, SEGÚN TU COMPAÑÍA DE CABLE (IRÁ POR FOX SPORTS -PREMIUM-)
Más opciones online
VTR, canal 166 en SD y 860 en HD
Directv, canal 604 en SD y 1604 en HD
CLARO, canal 477 en HD
MOVISTAR, canal 485 en SD y 889 en HD