Deportivo La Guaira Descripción general

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NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 50 teenage wonderkids in football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Vicky Lopez in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNL. Yamal
Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 2025-26

Enzo says 'zero' Real Madrid talks but leaves Chelsea future open

Amidst growing speculation regarding a summer departure from Stamford Bridge, Enzo Fernandez has publicly addressed the persistent rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. The Argentine midfielder firmly denied that any negotiations have taken place with the Spanish giants, though his comments regarding his commitment to Chelsea have left the door wide open.

E. FernandezTransfers
Everton v Chelsea - Premier League

Ex-Chelsea star slams American owners and issues Rosenior warning

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has sharply criticised the club's American owners for treating the team purely as a business. Amidst defensive struggles and four consecutive defeats, Petit warns that new manager Liam Rosenior may not see out the rest of the season, demanding an immediate change to salvage their fading Champions League qualification hopes.

L. RoseniorE. Petit
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

'He'd be brilliant' - Chelsea legend urges Blues to sign Spurs star

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has called on the Blues to complete a sensational cross-London raid for Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven. The former England international believes the Dutch centre-back is the perfect solution to the defensive frailties currently plaguing Liam Rosenior's side and would be a perfect fit for his former club in the summer transfer window.

TottenhamPremier League
Chappell Roan Jorginho

Pop star Chappell Roan responds to accusations from Jorginho

Pop sensation Chappell Roan has responded to accusations from former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho that disrespectful treatment on her part left the ex-Italy international’s stepdaughter in tears. Jorginho is now on the books of Flamengo in Brazil and has called out Roan’s security team for their heavy-handed approach to dealing with fans.

JorginhoFlamengo
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4 value bets ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Preguntas frecuentes

Chelsea were founded on March 10, 1905, following Gus Mears' acquisition of the Stamford Bridge in 1904. Several names were put up for consideration: Kensington FC, Stamford Bridge FC, and London FC. However, all these names were rejected and the name Chelsea F.C. was finally selected.

Chelsea are co-owned by an American consortium consisting of Todd Boehly, Mark Walter. Hansjorg Wyss, and Behdad Eghbali-led Clearlake Capital. Boehly, Walter, and Wyss each own a 12.8% stake in the club, while Clearlake Capital are the majority shareholder with a 61.5% stake.

Chelsea's stadium is known as the Stamford Bridge and has been the club's home venue ever since their inception in 1905. Interestingly, the Stamford Bridge was owned by a separate company after businessman Ken Bates bought the club in the 1980s, when they were on the verge of bankruptcy and stuck in the second division. In 1992, however, after a long-fought legal battle and a 'Save The Bridge' campaign from the fans, Chelsea regained ownership of the stadium.

The Stamford Bridge has a capacity of around 40,000.

Chelsea have won an impressive 32 trophies throughout their history, including two Champions League titles and six English top-flight titles.

Chelsea have won the English top flight on six occasions, with their most recent title coming at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Legendary defender Ron Harris holds the record for making the most appearances for Chelsea, featuring for the club in 795 games, ahead of Peter Bonetti and John Terry. The latter two are the only other players along with Harris to make over 700 appearances for the club.

Frank Lampard, arguably the greatest Chelsea player ever, is the club's leading goalscorer of all-time, netting the ball into the net 211 times in 648 games. The fact that he was a midfielder makes the feat all the more impressive.

Didier Drogba, John Terry, Eden Hazard, Claude Makelele, Arjen Robben, Petr Cech, Michael Ballack, and David Luiz are some of the most famous players to have represented Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, and Maurizio Sarri are among the biggest managerial names to have been a part of Chelsea's eminent history.

Chelsea are called The Blues, which is a reference to the colour of their kit since the early 20th century.

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