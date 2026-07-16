Joao Gomes to undergo Aston Villa medical ahead of £38m transfer from Wolves

According to the BBC, Aston Villa have made a significant breakthrough in their pursuit of Gomes, with the Wolves star poised to undergo a medical on Thursday. The broadcaster reports that the deal is worth a total of £38m, consisting of an initial £34m payment with a further £4m structured in performance-related add-ons.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has been a standout performer for Wolves since arriving in England, but the opportunity to remain in the Premier League with a Champions League-bound side proved too good to turn down. Gomes has now left Wolves' temporary base in Portugal to travel to Birmingham and complete the formalities of the transfer.







