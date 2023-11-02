RESULTADOS EN DIRECTO
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS
FICHAJES
APUESTAS
LIGA MX
Info
Clasificación
Partidos y resultados
Últimas noticias
Equipos
América
Chivas
Pumas
Cruz Azul
Santos Laguna
CULTURA
NxGN
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Últimas noticias y perfiles
Goal 50
2019-20
2018-19
2017-18
2016-17
Últimas noticias
GOALSTUDIO
Copa del Rey
0 - 5
F
Manuel Trigueros
19'
,
43'
,
72' (pen)
Jorge Pascual
31'
Alejandro Baena
74'
(MT 0-3) (F 0-5)
Chiclana vs Villarreal
Resultados y estadísticas,
Descripción
Eventos clave
Comentarios