¿Por qué en Inglaterra se canta 'It's coming home' en el Mundial?

It's coming home,



It's coming home,



It's coming,



Football's coming home...

Everyone seems to know the score,



They've seen it all before,



They just know,



They're so sure,



That England's Gonna throw it away,



Gonna blow it away,



But know they can play,



'Cause I remember...

Three Lions on a shirt,



Jules Rimet still gleaming,



Thirty years of hurt,



Never stopped me dreaming.

So many jokes, so many sneers,



But all those oh-so-nears,



Wear you down,



Through the years,



But I still see that tackle by Moore,



And when Linekar scored,



Bobby belting the ball,



And Nobby Dancing...

