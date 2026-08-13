How to get Villarreal tickets: Villarreal vs Real Madrid, upcoming fixtures, prices & more

Villarreal are coming off arguably the greatest domestic season in their history, and Real Madrid's visit to the Estadio de la Cerámica this March is already shaping up to be one of the standout fixtures of the campaign. GOAL will guide you through all the vital Villarreal ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

What are the upcoming fixtures for Villarreal?

Villarreal play a 38-match La Liga campaign running from mid-August 2026 to late May 2027. Below is the club's complete fixture list, home and away, for the season ahead.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sun, Aug 16, 2026 Racing Santander vs Villarreal Estadio El Sardinero (Santander) Tickets Sun, Aug 23, 2026 Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid) Tickets Sun, Aug 30, 2026 Alavés vs Villarreal Mendizorrotza Stadium (Vitoria-Gasteiz) Tickets Sun, Sep 6, 2026 Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruña Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Sep 13, 2026 Villarreal vs Real Betis Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Wed, Sep 16, 2026 Malaga vs Villarreal Estadio La Rosaleda (Málaga) Tickets Sun, Sep 20, 2026 Villarreal vs Levante Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Oct 11, 2026 Real Madrid vs Villarreal Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid) Tickets Sun, Oct 18, 2026 Villarreal vs Elche Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Oct 25, 2026 Valencia vs Villarreal Mestalla Stadium (Valencia) Tickets Sun, Nov 1, 2026 Villarreal vs Espanyol Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Nov 8, 2026 Villarreal vs Getafe Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Nov 22, 2026 Barcelona vs Villarreal Spotify Camp Nou (Barcelona) Tickets Sun, Nov 29, 2026 Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Estadio de Balaídos (Vigo) Tickets Sun, Dec 6, 2026 Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Dec 13, 2026 Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Dec 20, 2026 Osasuna vs Villarreal El Sadar Stadium (Pamplona) Tickets Sun, Jan 3, 2027 Villarreal vs Sevilla Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Jan 10, 2027 Athletic Club vs Villarreal San Mamés Stadium (Bilbao) Tickets Sun, Jan 17, 2027 Villarreal vs Alavés Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Jan 24, 2027 Espanyol vs Villarreal RCDE Stadium (Cornella de Llobregat) Tickets Sun, Jan 31, 2027 Villarreal vs Racing Santander Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Feb 7, 2027 Getafe vs Villarreal Estadio Coliseum (Getafe) Tickets Sun, Feb 14, 2027 Villarreal vs Barcelona Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Feb 21, 2027 Villarreal vs Valencia Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Feb 28, 2027 Real Betis vs Villarreal Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja (Seville) Tickets Sun, Mar 7, 2027 Villarreal vs Real Madrid Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Mar 14, 2027 Elche vs Villarreal Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero (Elche) Tickets Sun, Mar 21, 2027 Villarreal vs Málaga Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Apr 4, 2027 Deportivo de A Coruña vs Villarreal Riazor Stadium (A Coruña) Tickets Sun, Apr 11, 2027 Villarreal vs Athletic Club Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Apr 18, 2027 Levante vs Villarreal Estadi Ciutat de Valencia (Valencia) Tickets Wed, Apr 21, 2027 Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, May 2, 2027 Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal Campo de Futbol de Vallecas (Madrid) Tickets Sun, May 9, 2027 Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, May 16, 2027 Sevilla vs Villarreal Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium (Seville) Tickets Sun, May 23, 2027 Villarreal vs Osasuna Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, May 30, 2027 Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Reale Arena (San Sebastián) Tickets

How to buy Villarreal match tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Villarreal games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to Villarreal's official ticket portal on the club site. It's worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information.

Tickets are also available to purchase in the stadium store, the Villarreal town centre store and the stadium box office on matchdays. However, with the club regularly holding well over 20,000 season ticket holders in a stadium that seats around 23,000, it's not always straightforward buying tickets through the club, especially for some of the bigger fixtures against Real Madrid or Barcelona and the Derbi de la Comunitat vs Valencia.

If tickets are sold out, or you're hoping to snap up last-minute seats, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

How much are Villarreal match tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Villarreal tickets at the Estadio de la Ceramica on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €20-€50 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

With high-demand fixtures against the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, plus renewed Champions League nights, prices tend to rise accordingly.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from €49 upwards.

What to expect from Villarreal in 2026/27?

The Yellow Submarine are coming off arguably the greatest domestic season in their history. Villarreal finished third in La Liga in 2025/26 with 72 points, the second-highest tally the club has ever recorded, and secured back-to-back Champions League qualification for the first time ever. It capped an extraordinary rise given the club have only twice before finished inside the Spanish top three, in 2004/05 and 2007/08.

The story came with a twist, though. Having delivered that historic finish, Marcelino announced he would leave the club at the end of the season, bringing his second spell in charge to a close after two and a half years in which he restored Villarreal to Europe consistently. He has been replaced by Inigo Perez, previously of Rayo Vallecano, who takes charge of a squad already accustomed to competing near the top of the table.

While domestic form was excellent, Villarreal's return to the Champions League proved a difficult one, taking just a single point from eight league-phase matches. Fixing that continental form while maintaining the league momentum built under Marcelino will be Perez's biggest early test, with tough-looking assignments against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all on the calendar this season.

History of the Estadio de la Ceramica

Estadio de la Ceramica is a football stadium in Villarreal, Spain. It's been the home ground of Villarreal CF since opening in 1923. The stadium has a 23,000 capacity, a figure which is roughly half the population of the town itself. In January 2017, Villarreal changed the name of its stadium from El Madrigal to Estadio de la Ceramica, to recognise the local industry.