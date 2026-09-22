How to buy Hamburger SV 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Bundesliga news and more

After seven successive campaigns in 2.Bundesliga, Hamburger SV (HSV) finally returned to the German top flight last season, eventually finishing 13th. They are now looking to push on further and you can see them in action by booking match tickets today.

Die Rothosen dabbled in the tranfer market during the summer and they'll be hoping that their new recruits, including the likes of Zakaria El Ouahdi, Fábio Vieira, Albert Grønbæk and Martin Adeline will produce the goods over the coming months.

Despite a tough league start this term, which saw them lose three games in-a-row, without scoring, Hamburger SV picked up a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over FC Köln before the international break, in front of a bumper 57,000 crowd at the Volksparkstadion.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Hamburger SV matches this season, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Hamburger SV fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sun, Oct 4 (3.30pm) Friendly: Hamburger SV vs FC Copenhagen Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: TSG Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Rhein-Neckar-Arena (Sinsheim) Tickets Sat, Oct 17 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: Hamburger SV vs VfB Stuttgart Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) Tickets Sat, Oct 24 (3.30pm) Bundesliga: SC Paderborn vs Hamburger SV Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn) Tickets Tue, Oct 27 (6pm) DFB-Pokal: Hamburger SV vs Eintracht Frankfurt Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) Tickets Sun, Nov 1 (5.30pm) Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt) Tickets Fri, Nov 6 (8.30pm) Bundesliga: Hamburger SV vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) Tickets Sun, Nov 22 (5.30pm) Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV Weserstadion (Bremen) Tickets Sat, Nov 28 (5.30pm) Bundesliga: Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) Tickets

How to buy Hamburger SV tickets

Official tickets for Hamburger SV (HSV) home matches can be purchased directly through the club's authorised channels.

The club does not sell tickets for the entire season at once. Instead, tickets go on sale on a rolling basis, match-by-match, typically 4-6 weeks before the specific matchday.

The sales follow a strict priority structure, meaning the exact date and time you can first purchase them depends entirely on your status with the club:

Phase 1: Club Members (The First Window) : Official club members always get the earliest access during an exclusive presale window. Member sales usually begin at 10am CET on a designated weekday announced by the club.

Phase 2: General Public Sale : If any tickets remain after the member presale window closes, they are released to the general public. High-demand fixtures (such as matches against Gladbach or Bayern Munich) frequently sell out entirely during the member phase, resulting in no general public sale.

In addition, fans can purchase Hamburger SV match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Hamburger SV tickets?

Official ticket prices for Hamburger SV (HSV) matches at the Volksparkstadion generally range from €14-€76 for standard matchday tickets, depending entirely on the seating section and the tier of the opponent.

As German football heavily prioritises affordable fan experiences, tickets remain low by broader European standards if purchased directly through the HSV Official Ticket Shop.

The Volksparkstadion is structured into distinct price categories tiered by the view of the pitch and comfort:

Nordtribüne (Standing) : The iconic North Stand terrace where the most passionate home supporters gather. (Price range: €14-€19)

Category 2 (Behind Goals) : Seated areas located in the upper or lower tiers behind either goal (North and South stands). (Price range: €25-€45)

Category 1 (Longside / Tiers) : Side stands (East and West) providing a standard sideline view of the match. (Price range: €40-€65)

Cat 1 Premium (Central Sideline) : Lower-tier central rows aligned with the midfield line for the optimal view. (Price range: €60-€76)

VIP / Hospitality : Premium business seats or executive boxes, including food, drink, and lounge access. (Price range: €250-€500+ per match)

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Volksparkstadion

The Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, is one of Europe's most historic and atmospheric football cathedrals. As well as serving as the iconic home of Bundesliga outfit, Hamburger SV (HSV), it has also hosted huge international encounters across multiple World Cups and European Championships.

The site originally housed the Bahrenfelder Stadion (later called Altonaer Stadion), inaugurated in 1925. Severely damaged during WWII, the city rebuilt the arena, and it reopened in 1953 as the Volksparkstadion ('People's Park Stadium'). HSV officially moved there a decade later in 1963.

By the late 1990s, the old multi-purpose stadium was vastly outdated. A brand-new, football-specific arena was constructed on the exact same site, but the pitch was rotated 90 degrees to optimise viewing angles and wind protection.

Memorable moments at Volksparkstadion

1974 FIFA World Cup : Hosted the famous, politically-charged 'German Derby', where East Germany shocked the hosts and ultimate tournament champions, West Germany, 1-0.

2006 FIFA World Cup : Hosted five matches, including a high-stakes group clash between Argentina and Ivory Coast (2-1) and Italy's 3-0 quarter-final triumph over Ukraine.

2010 UEFA Europa League Final : The inaugural final after the tournament's rebranding from the UEFA Cup. Atletico Madrid defeated Fulham 2-1 in extra time.

UEFA Euro 2024 : Hosted five tournament fixtures, including a dramatic quarter-final where France eliminated Portugal on penalties.

The Legend of the Clock: For decades, the stadium featured a famous digital clock in the northwest corner. It timed every second HSV spent in the top flight as the only 'dinosaur' club never relegated from the Bundesliga's inception in 1963. When HSV was finally relegated in 2018, the clock stopped at 54 years, 261 days, 00 hours, 21 minutes, and 13 seconds, before eventually being dismantled.

Hamburger SV records and statistics

Hamburger SV (HSV) is one of Germany’s oldest, most historic, and most successful football clubs. Famously nicknamed Die Rothosen (The Red Shorts) and Der Dinosaurier (The Dinosaur), the club enjoyed its golden era during the late 1970s and 1980s.

After a historic relegation in 2018, HSV spent multiple seasons in the second tier before successfully returning to the top-flight Bundesliga for the 2025/2026 campaign.

Club honours and trophy highlights

German Champions / Bundesliga : 6 Titles (1923, 1928, 1960, 1979, 1982, 1983)

DFB-Pokal : 3 Titles (1963, 1976, 1987)

European Cup / UEFA Champions League : 1 Title (1983)

UEFA Cup Winners' Cup : 1 Title (1977)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Manfred Kaltz (741), Uwe Seeler (581)

Most Goals: Uwe Seeler (490), Herbert Wojtkowiak (154)

The Ghost Championship

HSV played in the infamous 1922 German Championship final against 1. FC Nürnberg. The match was abandoned due to darkness after 3 hours of play. The replay also ended prematurely because Nürnberg was reduced to just 7 players due to injuries and red cards. HSV was awarded the trophy but officially declined the championship title out of sportsmanship.

The Ballon d'Or Connection

English legend Kevin Keegan played for Hamburg from 1977 to 1980. While wearing the HSV shirt, he won the Ballon d'Or back-to-back in 1978 and 1979.

Official Club Colours Paradox

The club badge is a distinctive blue, black, and white diamond, which reflects its historical mergers. However, the team traditionally plays in white jerseys and bright red shorts, which is why they are called the 'Red Shorts' (Die Rothosen).



