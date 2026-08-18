How to buy Flamengo 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Brasileirão Série A news and more

The urge to see the defending Brasileiro Série A and Copa Libertadores champions, Flamengo, in action is strong for global soccer supporters all over the planet. While demand to see the Rubro-Negro take to the pitch at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro is extremely high, ticket opportunities are still available.

Having notched their eighth league title during the last campaign, to become the joint-second most honored side in Brazil's history, Flamengo are now looking to add further trinkets to their trophy cabinet before the current season comes to a climax.



With homegrown Brazilian stars such as Pedro, Lucas Paquetá, Samuel Lino and foreign recruits like Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Jorginho starring for the Flamengo faithful, week in, week out, there's no time like the present to secure yourself match seats.

How can you get your hands on tickets to see Flamengo put on a soccer masterclass this season? Let GOAL give you the full lowdown on how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Flamengo fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Aug 22 (8.30pm) Cruzeiro vs Flamengo Mineirão, Belo Horizonte Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (4pm) Flamengo vs Botafogo Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (4pm) Clube do Remo vs Flamengo Baenão, Belém Tickets Sun, Sep 13 (3pm) Flamengo vs Corinthians Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (3pm) Flamengo vs Red Bull Bragantino Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Wed, Oct 7 (3pm) Santos FC vs Flamengo Urbano Caldeira, Santos Tickets Sun, Oct 11 (3pm) Flamengo vs Fluminense Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro Tickets

How to buy Flamengo tickets

You can buy official Flamengo tickets online through the official portal Flamengo Ingressos or in person at the club's headquarters in Gávea and the Maracanã Stadium box office. General public tickets typically go on sale three to four days before the match, right after club member priority windows close.

Official Flamengo club members in the Nação Sócio-Torcedor program receive significant priority and better opportunities for buying match tickets.

Ticket sales windows open sequentially based on membership tier (higher-level plans like Diamond/Platinum or Maraca tiers can buy first, followed by lower tiers and national plans like Nação Sem Fronteiras). Members can also receive up to 50% off standard ticket prices for some regional and national matches.

In addition, fans can purchase Flamengo match tickets on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Flamengo tickets?

Official face value tickets for standard Flamengo home matches at the Maracanã in Rio generally range from R$ 80 to R$ 500 (roughly $15-$90) for the general public, depending on the seating tier. However, prices can double or even triple for high-stakes matches like the Fla-Flu derby (Flamengo vs Fluminense), which takes place next on October 11, as shown above, or Copa Libertadores knockout ties.

The club relies on a strict priority structure, heavily discounting prices for their Nação (fan club) members, who pay as little as R$ 20 for basic seats.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the Maracana

The Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, officially named Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho, is universally regarded as the ultimate global temple of soccer. A venue that appears on every soccer supporter's stadiums-to-visit bucket list.

Built to host the 1950 FIFA World Cup, it once reigned as the largest stadium on the planet with a staggering capacity of almost 200,000 standing spectators. Following intense modernizations to meet strict safety standards, it operates today as an all-seater arena with a capacity of 78,838 seats.

The Maracanã remains the largest stadium in Brazil and a legendary monument to South American sports culture. As well as acting as the shared home ground for Rio's major club giants, Flamengo and Fluminense, it also regularly hosts crucial fixtures for the Brazilian national team.

Brazil's most beloved soccer son, Pele, had numerous memorable moments at the Maracana. He made his debut for the national team there in 1957 and twelve years later, in 1969, he scored the 1,000th goal ('O Milésimo') of his professional career, when converting a penalty for Santos against Vasco da Gama. Pele would also play his final match for Brazil at the ground in 1971.

List of Flamengo records and statistics

Flamengo (Clube de Regatas do Flamengo) is one of the most successful and widely supported football clubs in the world. Based in Rio de Janeiro, they hold the prestigious distinction of never being relegated from the top tier of Brazilian football.

Honours and Trophy highlights

Worldwide Trophies: 1 Intercontinental Cup (1981).

Continental Trophies: 4 Copa Libertadores titles (1981, 2019, 2022, 2025).

National Championships: 8 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A titles (1980, 1982, 1983, 1992, 2009, 2019, 2020, 2025).

National Cups: 5 Copa do Brasil trophies (1990, 2006, 2013, 2022, 2024).

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Junior (876), Zico (732)

Most Goals: Zico (508), Dida (264)

Invincibility Streak

Flamengo famously went 52 consecutive matches unbeaten across all competitions between 1978-79, spearheaded by the golden generation of Zico and Junior.



