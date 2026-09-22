How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Bundesliga news and more

Having missed out on European football for the first time since the 2020/21 season, Eintracht Frankfurt will be fully focused on making their mark on the domestic front this season. Catch them in Bundesliga action by booking match tickets today.

Adi Hütter returned in the summer for a second spell in charge. During his previous time in the managerial hotseat at Eintracht Frankfurt between 2018-2021, the club reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal and the Europa League, as well as finishing 5th in the Bundesliga.

He will now be looking to make a positive impact with a side that contains star names such as Younes Ebnoutalib, Jonathan Burkardt, Can Uzun and Raphael Onyedika. If this season's early encounters are anything to go by, then the Frankfurt faithful are in for a real treat over the coming months. There were 4+ goals scored in each of their opening Bundesliga matches during August and September.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Eintracht Frankfurt matches this season, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Eintracht Frankfurt fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (6.30pm) Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Red Bull Arena (Leipzig) Tickets Fri, Oct 16 (8.30pm) Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs 1. FC Köln Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt) Tickets Sat, Oct 24 (6.30pm) Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund) Tickets Tue, Oct 27 (6pm) DFB-Pokal: Hamburger SV vs Eintracht Frankfurt Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) Tickets Sun, Nov 1 (5.30pm) Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt) Tickets Sat, Nov 7 (3.30pm) SC Paderborn 07 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn) Tickets Sat, Nov 21 (3.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt vs TSG Hoffenheim Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt) Tickets Sat, Nov 28 (6.30pm) VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt MHPArena (Stuttgart) Tickets

How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt tickets

Official Eintracht Frankfurt tickets can be purchased directly through the club’s digital channels (Eintracht Frankfurt Ticketshop or Mainaquila app), with sales operating on a strict priority phase structure based on club membership.

As demand for tickets is exceptionally high, games almost always sell out during the members' priority window, and rarely reach a general public sale.

In addition, fans can purchase Eintracht Frankfurt match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Eintracht Frankfurt tickets?

Official ticket prices for Eintracht Frankfurt home matches at Deutsche Bank Park typically range from €18-€24 for standing areas and €35-€90+ for seated sections.

Exact prices depend on the ticket category and the match profile tier (top opponents like Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund command higher 'Category A' pricing compared to lower-profile matches).

Official primary tickets are split into standing terraces and numbered seated categories:

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz) : €18-€24. These are the cheapest tickets in the stadium and offer the most intense atmosphere.

Seated Categories 4 & 5 (Upper Tiers & Corners) : €35-€50. Located further from the pitch or in the corner curves, these seats offer a great bird's-eye view at a lower cost.

Seated Categories 2 & 3 (Standard Sidelines) : €50-€75. These seats span across the upper and mid-levels along the long side of the pitch.

Category 1 & Premium Seats (Central Lower Tiers) : €75-€90+. These prime central seats along the main sidelines offer the clearest, unobstructed views of the action.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park, historically and affectionately known to fans as the Waldstadion (Forest Stadium), is one of Germany’s most iconic, atmospheric, and multi-functional sports arenas. Located deep within the city forest in the southern suburbs of Frankfurt am Main, it serves as the home ground for Bundesliga heavyweights Eintracht Frankfurt.

The stadium officially opened in 1925, on the site of a former military base. Initially holding 35,000 spectators, it was part of a larger community sports park. As football boomed in post-WWII Germany, the stadium underwent a massive renovation in 1955, expanding its capacity to over 87,000.

To prepare for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the old stadium was progressively demolished and entirely rebuilt between 2002-2005 into a premier, football-only venue.

Memorable moments at the Deutsche Bank Park:

World Cup 'Water Battle' (West Germany vs Poland) : During the 1974 World Cup semi-final, torrential rain completely flooded the pitch. Despite the unplayable conditions, firefighters pumped water off the field, and West Germany scrambled a 1-0 win over Poland to advance to the final.

2005 FIFA Confederations Cup Final : A freshly rebuilt arena played host to a classic South American Superclásico, where Brazil dominated Argentina 4-1 to lift the trophy.

2011 FIFA Women's World Cup Final : The stadium took centre stage globally as Japan pulled off a historic upset by defeating the USA in a dramatic penalty shootout.

NFL International Series : As American Football expanded into Europe, the stadium hosted regular-season NFL games, building on its history as the former home of the Frankfurt Galaxy in NFL Europe.

The Intimidating Nordwestkurve: The Northwest Curve is the heartbeat of the stadium. Eintracht Frankfurt's ultras occupy this section, routinely gaining global recognition for creating some of the loudest, most intense, and visually stunning Tifos (choreographed banner displays) in world football.

Eintracht Frankfurt records and statistics

Eintracht Frankfurt (officially known as Frankfurter Sportgemeinde Eintracht e.V.) is one of the most historic and passionately supported clubs in German football. Founded in 1899, 'Die Adler' (The Eagles) were original members of the Bundesliga in 1963.

Club honours and trophy highlights

German Championship : 1 Title (1959)

DFB-Pokal : 5 Titles (1974, 1975, 1981, 1988, 2018)

UEFA Europa League / UEFA Cup : 2 Titles (1980, 2022)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Karl-Heinz Körbel (728), Jürgen Grabowski (536)

Most Goals: Karl Ehmer (225), Bernd Hölzenbein (205)

The Greatest Game Ever Played?

In 1960, Eintracht became the first German club to reach a European Cup Final. They played Real Madrid at Hampden Park in front of 127,000 people, losing 7–3. Despite the loss, the match is widely considered by football historians to be one of the greatest matches ever played.

Attila the Living Mascot

Unlike clubs with human mascots in plush suits, Eintracht’s official mascot is a live golden eagle named Attila. Attila has been present at home games since 1999, flying before kick-off to inspire the crowd.

The 'Moody Diva' (Launische Diva)

Historically, Frankfurt earned the nickname 'The Moody Diva' because of their extreme inconsistency. They were notorious for beating top-tier European giants one week and losing to bottom-of-the-table teams the next.







