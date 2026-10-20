How to get Barcelona Champions League 2026/27 tickets: UCL league phase fixtures, ticket prices and more

Spanish and European giants, Barcelona, are desperate to raise the Champions League aloft once again. That hasn't happened since 2015. Could this be the season though? The millions of Blaugranes all over the globe hope so.

Don't miss out on seeing Lamine Yamal and Co. in action, you can book Barcelona UCL match tickets today.

Barca boss, Hansi Flick, will be focused on cracking the continental conundrum that has flummoxed the Catalan club. Despite being a dominant force in La Liga, they've only reached the semi-final stage of the Champions League once (2024/25) in the past seven seasons.

Fans will be licking their lips at the way they've flown out of the traps in Europe this season. A 5-1 home romp against Feyenoord was followed up with a 4-1 victory over Galatasaray in Istanbul. With upcoming league phase encounters vs Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa and Manchester City, amongst others, it's set to be a mouthwatering few months of action.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Barcelona's UCL matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost, and more.

What are Barcelona's Champions League 2026/27 fixtures?

Date (local time) Fixture Tickets Venue Tue, October 20 (9pm) Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Tickets Parc des Princes (Away) Tue, November 3 (9pm) Barcelona vs Aston Villa Tickets Camp Nou (Home) Wed, November 25 (9.45pm) Sabah vs Barcelona Tickets Baku Olympic Stadium (Away) Tue, December 8 (9pm) Barcelona vs Manchester City Tickets Camp Nou (Home) Wed, January 20 (8pm) Sporting CP vs Barcelona Tickets Estádio José Alvalade (Away) Wed, January 27 (8pm) Barcelona vs Como Tickets Camp Nou (Home)

How to buy Barcelona Champions League tickets

You can buy official Barcelona Champions League tickets directly through the FC Barcelona Ticketing Portal (site or Barça Tickets app).

Tickets go on sale first to club members (socios), followed by premium members (Culé Premium), and lastly to the general public online

The club's official seat-release program for season-ticket holders who cannot attend; these pop up on the official site usually 48 to 72 hours before kick-off.

Official tickets for Champions League fixtures typically go on sale 1-4 weeks before the match date, depending on the tier of the opponent and confirmation of the fixture schedule.

While the official club portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Barcelona tickets, those looking to attend a Champions League match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are Barcelona Champions League tickets?

Official Barcelona Champions League tickets direct from the club typically cost between €60-€250+. However, exact prices depend heavily on the opponent's profile and will unsurprisingly will increase the further the team progresses in the competition.

Ticket Prices by Competition Stage

League Phase / Group Stage : €60-€150 for standard matchups. Marquee matches (such as hosting Manchester City) see prices jump from €120-€250+.

Knockout Rounds : €100-€400 depending on the tier of the opposition.

Quarter-Finals & Beyond : €200-€800+ for premium sideline areas.

Keep tabs on the official Barcelona site for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub and Ticombo for current ticket availability.

Barcelona's recent Champions League results

Barcelona may have lost only once in the Champions League during the 2026 calendar year, but their opponents will always fancy their chances of breaching the Barca backline. Amazingly, the Catalan giants haven't kept a clean sheet in the competition for 17 matches, not since beating Borussia Dortmund 4-0 at Camp Nou in April 2025.

Date Round & Opponent Score (result) Venue Oct 13, 2026 League phase: Galatasaray 4-1 (won) Rams Park (Istanbul) Sep 9, 2026 League phase: Feyenoord 5-1 (won) Camp Nou (Barcelona) Apr 14, 2026 Quarter-final (L2): Atletico Madrid 2-1 (won) Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid) Apr 8, 2026 Quarter-final (L1): Atletico Madrid 0-2 (lost) Camp Nou (Barcelona) Mar 18, 2026 Round of 16 (L2): Newcastle 7-2 (won) Camp Nou (Barcelona) Mar 10, 2026 Round of 16 (L1): Newcastle 1-1 (drawn) St James' Park (Newcastle) Jan 28, 2026 League phase: Copenhagen 4-1 (won) Camp Nou (Barcelona) Jan 21, 2026 League phase: Slavia Prague 4-2 (won) Fortuna Arena (Prague)



