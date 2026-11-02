How to get Atalanta 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, Serie A ticket prices, New Balance Arena information and more

Atalanta fans still have fond memories of the 2023/24 campaign. As well as conquering Europe for the first time in the club's history, when lifting the UEFA Europa League aloft, the Bergamo side were also runners-up in the Coppa Italia and finished 4th in Serie A.

You can see I Nerazzurri make more memories this season, by booking match tickets today.

The forward momentum may have stalled following the departure of long-serving manager Gian Piero Gasperini, but with Maurizio Sarri, who famously captured silverware with Juventus and Chelsea, now holding the reins, the New Balance Arena masses will be hopeful of a positive future.

Want to watch the likes of Nikola Krstović, Éderson and Charles De Ketelaere in action this season, let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Atalanta matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Atalanta fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Tickets Location Mon, Nov 2 (8.45pm) Serie A: Atalanta vs Parma Tickets New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Thu, Nov 5 (6.45pm) UECL: Atalanta vs FC Kairat Tickets New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Sun, Nov 8 (3pm) Serie A: Monza vs Atalanta Tickets Stadio Brianteo (Monza) Sun, Nov 22 (8.45pm) Serie A: Atalanta vs Inter Milan Tickets New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Thu, Nov 26 (9pm) UECL: Borac Banja Luka vs Atalanta Tickets Banja Luka City Stadium (Banja Luka) Mon, Nov 30 (6.30pm) Serie A: Lecce vs Atalanta Tickets Stadio Via del mare (Lecce) Sun, Dec 6 (3pm) Serie A: Lazio vs Atalanta Tickets Stadio Olimpico (Rome) Thu, Dec 10 (7.45pm) UECL: Riga vs Atalanta Tickets Skonto Stadium (Riga) Mon, Dec 14 (6.30pm) Serie A: Atalanta vs Genoa Tickets New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Thu, Dec 17 (9pm) UECL: Atalanta vs Mjällby Tickets New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Sun, Dec 20 (8.45pm) Serie A: Atalanta vs Napoli Tickets New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Sun, Jan 3 (3pm) Serie A: Udinese vs Atalanta Tickets Bluenergy Stadium (Udine) Wed, Jan 6 (6pm) Serie A: Atalanta vs Como Tickets New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Sun, Jan 10 (6pm) Serie A: Torino vs Atalanta Tickets Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (Turin)

How to buy Atalanta tickets

Official Atalanta match tickets can be purchased online through Atalanta's Vivaticket Shop or via the main Atalanta Ticket Page.

For most standard fixtures, you do not need an Atalanta membership (Dea Card) to purchase a single-match ticket. However, a Dea Card is required for online purchases in the Curva Nord Pisani and Curva Sud Morosini sections (or high-risk/derby matches). You can buy the Dea Card on the Atalanta Dea Card Page.

Standard match tickets typically go on sale about a week to 10 days before the match fixture. Season ticket holders (abbonati) and Dea Card members sometimes get short priority windows for high-demand or European fixtures before general sales open.

In addition, fans can purchase Atalanta match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Atalanta tickets?

Official Atalanta tickets for matches at the New Balance Arena typically range from €25-€35 for the cheapest short-side stands up to €150-€195+ for premium long-side and hospitality options.

Following extensive renovations completed ahead of the 2026/2027 season, the fully modernized 23,439-capacity New Balance Arena features four main stands split into varying price categories:

Seating Section Stand Name Price Range Description Shortside Goals (Curva) Curva Nord Pisani / Curva Sud Morosini €25 - €35 The most affordable tier. Home of the hardcore Ultras; intense, standing, vociferous atmosphere. Longside Lower Lateral Parterre Rinascimento €80 - €85 Lower tier running along the sideline. Excellent proximity to the pitch. Main Grandstand Lateral Tribuna Rinascimento / Rinascimento G €110 - €130 Upper tier main stand options offering broad, elevated tactical views of the pitch. Premium Main Stand Tribuna Ovest / Tribuna Onore €110 - €175+ Covered executive seating area with prime central viewing angles. VIP Hospitality Pitch View €150 - €195+ Premium trackside luxury seating including food and lounge access. Away Section Settore Ospiti €30 - €35 Capped shortside zone designated exclusively for visiting supporters.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about New Balance Arena

The New Balance Arena, located in the heart of Bergamo, Italy, is the iconic and fiercely passionate home of Serie A club Atalanta. Officially known in UEFA competitions as the Stadio di Bergamo, this historic venue is celebrated across Europe as a premier masterclass in stadium modernisation.

Originally opened in 1928, the stadium was built on the grounds of a former hippodrome and christened Stadio Mario Brumana. Over its near-century of existence, it has undergone multiple name changes, only becoming known as the New Balance Arena in August 2025, after a major technical partnership.

Following their purchase of the ground in 2017, Atalanta executed a brilliant, piecemeal €100M+ reconstruction (2019-2024). They demolished the old crumbling curves, eradicated the running track, and built tightly packed, steep stands immediately adjacent to the turf.

Memorable moments at the New Balance Arena

The Attendance High-Water Mark (1984) : While its modern all-seater capacity sits at 23,439, the stadium recorded its all-time physical attendance milestone in 1984 when an astonishing 43,000 spectators packed into the old open terraces.

: While its modern all-seater capacity sits at 23,439, the stadium recorded its all-time physical attendance milestone in 1984 when an astonishing 43,000 spectators packed into the old open terraces. The Modern European Rebirth (2020) : After years of forced displacement where Atalanta had to play 'home' European fixtures at the San Siro in Milan because their local ground failed UEFA criteria, extensive modernisations finally allowed the Champions League to come home to Bergamo for the 2020-21 season.

: After years of forced displacement where Atalanta had to play 'home' European fixtures at the San Siro in Milan because their local ground failed UEFA criteria, extensive modernisations finally allowed the Champions League to come home to Bergamo for the 2020-21 season. The Italian National Team’s Fortress: The arena has proudly played host to the Italian national team (Gli Azzurri). Memorable international fixtures include a thrilling 5-0 routing of Estonia and a tightly contested 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against the Netherlands.

Heartfelt Tributes behind the Goals: The two roaring ends of the ground are deeply intertwined with the club's emotional history. The north terrace (Curva Nord Pisani) honors Federico Pisani, an Atalanta forward who tragically died in a car crash in 1997. The south terrace (Curva Sud Morosini) honors Piermario Morosini, a beloved youth academy graduate who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on the pitch in 2012.

Atalanta records and statistics

Atalanta BC (Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio) is an Italian professional football club based in Bergamo, Lombardy. Famously nicknamed 'La Dea' (The Goddess), the club is widely celebrated for its world-class youth academy and having a distinct knack for being one of Europe’s most financially sustainable and smartly scouted clubs.

Club honours and trophy highlights

UEFA Europa League : 1 Title (2023-24)

: 1 Title (2023-24) Coppa Italia: 1 Title (1962-63)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Marten de Roon (445), Gianpaolo Bellini (435)

Most Goals: Cristiano Doni (112), Duván Zapata (82)

The Ultimate Provincial Club

Atalanta holds the unique record of playing the most Serie A seasons (65) of any Italian club that is not based in a regional capital city and has never won the Scudetto (Serie A league title).

The Europa League Final Masterclass

In 2024, Atalanta produced one of the greatest European final performances in modern history by snapping Bayer Leverkusen’s legendary 51-game unbeaten streak. Ademola Lookman scored a stunning hat-trick, becoming only the sixth player to do so in a European cup final.

A Financial Fairytale

Atalanta is highly praised as a gold standard for financial sustainability. Driven by an elite scouting network and their famous Zingonia youth academy (frequently ranked as the best in Italy), the club generated nearly €250 million in player sale profits over a 5-year stretch while continuously improving their league finishes.