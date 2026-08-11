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Al Hilal v Al Qadsiah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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How to buy Al-Hilal 2026/27 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices & fixtures

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Don’t miss out on the chance of seeing one of the biggest football teams in Asia in action

Al-Hilal enter 2026/27 looking to reclaim the Saudi Pro League title after a 24-match unbeaten run still wasn't enough to catch Al-Nassr last season. Simone Inzaghi continues as head coach, with Crysencio Summerville the marquee summer arrival. As Asia's most decorated club, with 21 league titles since 1962, Al-Hilal remain one of the toughest tickets in Saudi football. Here's everything GOAL has on buying tickets for the season ahead.

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Al-Hilal's 2026/27 Saudi Pro League fixture list

Date & TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
Fri 14 Aug 2026, 11:00 PMAl Hilal vs Al-FaisalyKingdom Arena (Home)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Thu 20 Aug 2026, 11:00 PMAl Fayha vs Al HilalAl Majma'a Sport City Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Fri 28 Aug 2026, 11:00 PMAl Khaleej vs Al HilalPrince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Tue 1 Sep 2026, 11:00 PMAl Hilal vs Al Ahli (Clásico, 1st leg)Kingdom Arena (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 3Tickets
Fri 4 Sep 2026, 11:00 PMAl Shabab vs Al HilalSHG Arena (Away)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mon 7 Sep 2026, 11:00 PMAl Hilal vs Neom SCKingdom Arena (Home)Saudi Pro LeagueTickets
TBC — Round 8Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad (Clásico, 1st leg)Kingdom Arena (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 8Tickets
TBC — Round 17Al Nassr vs Al Hilal (Riyadh Derby, 1st leg)Al-Awwal Park (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 17Tickets
TBC — Round 20Al Ahli vs Al Hilal (Clásico, 2nd leg)King Abdullah Sports City (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 20Tickets
TBC — Round 25Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal (Clásico, 2nd leg)King Abdullah Sports City / Alinma Stadium (Away)Saudi Pro League, Round 25Tickets
TBC — Round 34 (Final Round)Al Hilal vs Al Nassr (Riyadh Derby, 2nd leg)Kingdom Arena (Home)Saudi Pro League, Round 34Tickets

Al-Hilal will also compete in the King's Cup and AFC Champions League Elite, with those schedules confirmed after their respective draws.

How to buy Al-Hilal tickets

  • The most reliable route is the official SPL site's 'Fixture/Tickets' section, or through the Kingdom Arena site directly.
  • Matchweeks typically run Thursday to Saturday to fit the Saudi weekend, with tickets released a couple of weeks ahead of each fixture.
  • For the Riyadh Derby and other marquee matches, buy as soon as tickets go live.
  • No membership is required for single-game tickets, but Al-Hilal offers eight membership tiers, from Basic (SAR115) to Platinum, all including priority ticket purchasing.
  • If official channels sell out, secondary sites such as Ticombo carry tickets from SAR49.

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How much are Al-Hilal tickets

  • General admission and standard seating: typically SAR50-SAR1,500+, depending on the opponent and seat category.
  • VIP boxes and executive suites command the highest prices, particularly for the Riyadh Derby and Clásico fixtures.
  • Secondary market tickets via Ticombo start from SAR49, though prices fluctuate with demand.
  • Check the SPL's official site or the Kingdom Arena site for the latest availability.

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Saudi Pro League
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What to expect from Al-Hilal in 2026/27

Al-Hilal, founded in 1957, are one of only three clubs to have played in every Saudi Pro League season since it launched, and remain Asia's most decorated club with 70 trophies overall. Their 2023/24 title, won unbeaten under Aleksandar Mitrovic's 40-goal campaign, remains a high-water mark, but last season ended in heartbreak: a 24-match unbeaten run wasn't enough to overhaul Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal finished runners-up.

Simone Inzaghi, appointed in June 2025, continues as head coach for 2026/27. The squad remains stacked with international talent, with Crysencio Summerville arriving from West Ham for a reported £64.5 million this summer to join a roster that already includes Darwin Nunez, Theo Hernandez and Joao Cancelo. Expect Al-Hilal to challenge on every front again this season.

History of Kingdom Arena

Al-Hilal have played home games at Kingdom Arena since February 2024, with the stadium accommodating up to 30,000 spectators in its football configuration. Located in Boulevard City in north-west Riyadh, construction began in mid-2023, with Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) investing in the venue that September in exchange for naming rights, and Al-Hilal agreeing to make it their permanent home. The stadium features a retractable roof and a four-sided video screen suspended over the centre spot, and also hosts events tied to the winter Riyadh Season entertainment calendar.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase Al-Hilal match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You can also source tickets through the Kingdom Arena site. Fans can book match tickets via the WeBook.com platform too. Last year Webook.com partnered with the Saudi Pro League to become its official ticketing platform.

Saudi Pro League matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match. For popular matches, such as the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.

You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Hilal do offer eight different Membership packages, ranging from Basic (SAR115) to Platinum (SAR1150000), with each package up the scale offering different perks. All include priority ticket purchasing as a benefit.

Saudi Pro League matches can be watched and streamed live in the UK and Ireland on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £14.99-a-month on a 12-month deal or subscribe to the flexible pass, worth £19.99-a-month, which you can cancel anytime. An annual (pay upfront) package is also available for £129.99, which offers the best value for money.

In the United States, the Saudi Pro League is broadcast live on FOX Soccer Plus. Fubo is one streaming service that gives viewers access to FOX Soccer Plus. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

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