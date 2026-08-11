Al-Hilal enter 2026/27 looking to reclaim the Saudi Pro League title after a 24-match unbeaten run still wasn't enough to catch Al-Nassr last season. Simone Inzaghi continues as head coach, with Crysencio Summerville the marquee summer arrival. As Asia's most decorated club, with 21 league titles since 1962, Al-Hilal remain one of the toughest tickets in Saudi football. Here's everything GOAL has on buying tickets for the season ahead.

Al-Hilal's 2026/27 Saudi Pro League fixture list

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Fri 14 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly Kingdom Arena (Home) Saudi Pro League Tickets Thu 20 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Fayha vs Al Hilal Al Majma'a Sport City Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League Tickets Fri 28 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League Tickets Tue 1 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Hilal vs Al Ahli (Clásico, 1st leg) Kingdom Arena (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 3 Tickets Fri 4 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Shabab vs Al Hilal SHG Arena (Away) Saudi Pro League Tickets Mon 7 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Hilal vs Neom SC Kingdom Arena (Home) Saudi Pro League Tickets TBC — Round 8 Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad (Clásico, 1st leg) Kingdom Arena (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 8 Tickets TBC — Round 17 Al Nassr vs Al Hilal (Riyadh Derby, 1st leg) Al-Awwal Park (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 17 Tickets TBC — Round 20 Al Ahli vs Al Hilal (Clásico, 2nd leg) King Abdullah Sports City (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 20 Tickets TBC — Round 25 Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal (Clásico, 2nd leg) King Abdullah Sports City / Alinma Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 25 Tickets TBC — Round 34 (Final Round) Al Hilal vs Al Nassr (Riyadh Derby, 2nd leg) Kingdom Arena (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 34 Tickets

Al-Hilal will also compete in the King's Cup and AFC Champions League Elite, with those schedules confirmed after their respective draws.

How to buy Al-Hilal tickets

The most reliable route is the official SPL site's 'Fixture/Tickets' section, or through the Kingdom Arena site directly.

Matchweeks typically run Thursday to Saturday to fit the Saudi weekend, with tickets released a couple of weeks ahead of each fixture.

For the Riyadh Derby and other marquee matches, buy as soon as tickets go live.

No membership is required for single-game tickets, but Al-Hilal offers eight membership tiers, from Basic (SAR115) to Platinum, all including priority ticket purchasing.

to Platinum, all including priority ticket purchasing. If official channels sell out, secondary sites such as Ticombo carry tickets from SAR49.

How much are Al-Hilal tickets

General admission and standard seating: typically SAR50-SAR1,500+ , depending on the opponent and seat category.

typically , depending on the opponent and seat category. VIP boxes and executive suites command the highest prices, particularly for the Riyadh Derby and Clásico fixtures.

command the highest prices, particularly for the Riyadh Derby and Clásico fixtures. Secondary market tickets via Ticombo start from SAR49 , though prices fluctuate with demand.

via start from , though prices fluctuate with demand. Check the SPL's official site or the Kingdom Arena site for the latest availability.

What to expect from Al-Hilal in 2026/27

Al-Hilal, founded in 1957, are one of only three clubs to have played in every Saudi Pro League season since it launched, and remain Asia's most decorated club with 70 trophies overall. Their 2023/24 title, won unbeaten under Aleksandar Mitrovic's 40-goal campaign, remains a high-water mark, but last season ended in heartbreak: a 24-match unbeaten run wasn't enough to overhaul Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal finished runners-up.

Simone Inzaghi, appointed in June 2025, continues as head coach for 2026/27. The squad remains stacked with international talent, with Crysencio Summerville arriving from West Ham for a reported £64.5 million this summer to join a roster that already includes Darwin Nunez, Theo Hernandez and Joao Cancelo. Expect Al-Hilal to challenge on every front again this season.

History of Kingdom Arena

Al-Hilal have played home games at Kingdom Arena since February 2024, with the stadium accommodating up to 30,000 spectators in its football configuration. Located in Boulevard City in north-west Riyadh, construction began in mid-2023, with Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) investing in the venue that September in exchange for naming rights, and Al-Hilal agreeing to make it their permanent home. The stadium features a retractable roof and a four-sided video screen suspended over the centre spot, and also hosts events tied to the winter Riyadh Season entertainment calendar.