How to buy Al Ahli Saudi FC 2026/27 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

Al-Ahli enter 2026/27 as back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite holders under new head coach Marino Pusic, appointed this week after Matthias Jaissle's surprise departure to become Newcastle United's manager. Known as 'Al-Malaki' (The Royal), Al-Ahli remain one of Saudi football's biggest draws, with average attendances at a 10-year high at their Jeddah home. Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need, including how to buy and how much they'll cost.

Al-Ahli Saudi FC 2026/27 fixtures

The Saudi Pro League releases its 34-round calendar in blocks rather than all at once, and only the first six matchweeks currently have confirmed dates and kick-off times. Below is every Al-Ahli fixture confirmed so far; further rounds will be added as the SPL releases them.

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Thu 13 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League Tickets Mon 17 Aug 2026, 6:00 PM Al Anwar vs Al Ahli Away (venue TBC) King's Cup, Round 1 Tickets Sat 22 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Ahli vs Abha King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026, 9:05 PM Al Kholood vs Al Ahli Al Hazem Club Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League Tickets Tue 1 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Hilal vs Al Ahli (Clásico, 1st leg) Kingdom Arena (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 3 Tickets Fri 4 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League Tickets Tue 8 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League Tickets TBC — Round 15 Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli (Jeddah Derby, 1st leg) King Abdullah Sports City / Alinma Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 15 Tickets TBC — Round 20 Al Ahli vs Al Hilal (Clásico, 2nd leg) King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 20 Tickets TBC — Round 32 Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad (Jeddah Derby, 2nd leg) King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 32 Tickets

The SPL has confirmed which round each of Al-Ahli's derby fixtures falls in for the full season, but specific calendar dates are only published in blocks a few weeks out — rounds marked TBC above will get exact dates and kick-off times closer to the time. Al-Ahli also wrapped up preparations with seven pre-season friendlies (including a heavy win over Austria's Saalfelden and draws with Portugal's Rio Ave and England's Fulham) before the competitive season opened. Beyond the fixtures above, the club will begin its AFC Champions League Elite title defence and Saudi Super Cup campaign (semi-finals slated for late November, contested by the top four from 2025/26 — Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah) later in the season, with opponents and dates confirmed closer to each round.

How to buy Al-Ahli Saudi FC tickets?

To secure your spot at an Al Ahli home game, the primary and most reliable method is the official Saudi Pro League (SPL) ticketing platform or the club's dedicated ticketing app, WeBook.

Tickets for Al Ahli fixtures are typically released 7 to 10 days before matchday. Because Al Ahli boasts one of the highest average attendances in the league, tickets for high-profile clashes, especially the Jeddah Derby against Al-Ittihad or matches against Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, tend to sell out within hours of release.

While club memberships are not strictly required for general admission, Al Ahli offers 'Raqi' membership tiers that provide fans with priority booking windows, ensuring they get first pick of the best seats at King Abdullah Sports City.

For those who miss the initial release, secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo often carry inventory for sold-out matches, with prices starting as low as SAR 200 for standard league games.

How much are Al-Ahli Saudi FC tickets?

Al-Ahli ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand. Premium seating options command higher prices, while general admission tickets are more affordable.

General Admission: usually ranges from SAR 30 to SAR 90 .

usually ranges from . Gold & Silver Categories: premium sideline views typically cost between SAR 250 and SAR 600 .

premium sideline views typically cost between . VIP & VVIP Hospitality: for elite experiences, including lounge access and catering, prices can exceed SAR 1,500.

Keep tabs on the league's official site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices. Prices may fluctuate on secondary markets like Ticombo based on demand, especially during the crucial final weeks of the season.

What to expect from Al-Ahli Saudi FC in 2026/27?

Al-Ahli head into the new season as one of the Saudi Pro League's genuine "Big Four" powers, alongside Jeddah rivals Al-Ittihad and Riyadh giants Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. Since bouncing straight back from relegation in 2022, the club has gone from strength to strength under a string of ambitious appointments, and now sit as the reigning back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite champions after beating Kawasaki Frontale in 2024/25 and successfully defending the title in 2025/26.

The summer brought major change. Matthias Jaissle, who masterminded both continental triumphs, left to become Newcastle United's head coach, with the club moving quickly to appoint Marino Pusic, previously of Shakhtar Donetsk and UAE side Al Jazira, on a contract through 2028. There has also been significant squad turnover: Riyad Mahrez had his contract terminated in July 2026 after announcing his retirement from the Algeria national team, with Al-Ahli responding by breaking their transfer record for Krasnodar playmaker Eduard Spertsyan and adding Portuguese winger Francisco Trincão in an €85 million deal.

Ivan Toney remains the focal point of the attack after winning the 2025/26 Golden Boot, while the spine of the side, including Roger Ibañez and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, provides a solid defensive foundation for Pusic to build on.

History of King Abdullah Sports City

King Abdullah Sports City, known as 'The Jewel,' is a multi-use stadium and sports city located 30km north of Jeddah. It was built to provide the coastal city with a world-class football venue, replacing the smaller and mostly uncovered Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium that Jeddah's clubs previously called home.

The stadium opened in 2014 and is the second largest in Saudi Arabia after Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium, with a capacity of over 60,000. Al-Ahli shares the ground with fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Aside from football, the venue has hosted WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, the Usyk vs Joshua rematch 'Rage on the Red Sea' in August 2022, and, more recently, the 2026 Spanish Super Cup Final between Barcelona and Real Madrid on January 11.