Villarreal host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

Villarreal ran riot in a 4–0 home rout in November 2025 behind goals from Gerard Moreno, Alberto Moleiro, Santi Comesaña, and Ayoze Pérez. Rayo Vallecano exacted revenge in their most recent meeting in May 2026, claiming a 2–0 victory at Vallecas via strikes from Sergio Camello and Alemão.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga kick-off?

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 16 13 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website (Villarreal CF Official Ticketing): This is the most secure and direct method to buy tickets. General sale tickets usually become available a few weeks or days before the matchday, offering official seating across different stands of the stadium.

This is the most secure and direct method to buy tickets. General sale tickets usually become available a few weeks or days before the matchday, offering official seating across different stands of the stadium. Club Stadium Ticket Office (Taquillas): Tickets can be purchased physically at the ticket booths located at the Estadio de la Cerámica on matchdays (subject to availability) or in the days leading up to the fixture.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Behind the Goals (Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur): Generally range from €30 to €50 .

Generally range from . Side Stands (Lateral): Typically range from €50 to €90 .

Typically range from . Main Stand & Premium Seating (Tribuna / Preferencia): Usually range from €90 to €150+ .

Usually range from . VIP Hospitality Packages: Frequently scale upwards from €350 to €600+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Entry / Upper Tiers: Generally begin around €35 to €55 .

Generally begin around . Mid-Tier Side Sections: Frequently list between €80 to €160 .

Frequently list between . Premium Lower Sideline Blocks: Typically command €250 to €400+ .

Typically command . VIP Resale & Hospitality Packages: Can range from €600 to €800+.

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano Form

Villarreal have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 LaLiga win over Getafe on November 8, which followed a 6-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, they beat Valencia 2-1 away in the league and won 5-0 against CD Manacor in the Copa del Rey. Across those five fixtures, Villarreal scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Rayo Vallecano have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on November 8, though they beat Celta Vigo 3-0 in LaLiga just a week earlier. They also won 3-2 at Recreativo Huelva in the Copa del Rey during this period. Rayo have scored six goals and conceded seven across these five outings.

Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on May 17, 2026, when Rayo Vallecano won 2-0 at home. Before that, Villarreal claimed a dominant 4-0 win at the Estadio de la Ceramica in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Villarreal hold the stronger record with three wins to Rayo's one, with one match ending level. The aggregate score across those five meetings stands at 11 goals for Villarreal and three for Rayo.