How to get VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

VfB Stuttgart host Werder Bremen on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Their most recent competitive league encounter took place on April 26, 2026, ending in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the MHPArena. Looking back at their last several head-to-head fixtures, the match-ups have been closely contested with victories shared evenly across recent seasons.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga kick-off?

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen kicks off at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 7 Nov 2026 - 12:30 MHPArena

How to buy VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen, you have several primary options depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through VfB Stuttgart's official online ticket shop. This is the safest way to secure face-value tickets, though availability for high-demand league matches depends on member sales phases and general public releases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the VfB Stuttgart vs. Werder Bremen Bundesliga fixture vary significantly depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (Stehplätze): €18.50 – €25

€18.50 – €25 Standard Seated Tickets (Sitzplätze / Goal Curves): €45 – €110

€45 – €110 Standard Category / Longside Seats: €115 – €230

€115 – €230 Main Stand / Premium Side Seats (Haupttribüne): €240 – €420+

€240 – €420+ Hospitality & VIP Packages: €500 – €1,200+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standing / Budget Resale Seats: Starting around €95 – €160

Starting around €95 – €160 Category 2 / Upper & Lower Tier Seated: €200 – €350

€200 – €350 Category 1 Premium & Longside Seated: €350 – €750+

€350 – €750+ VIP & Hospitality Resale Packages: €850 – €1,150+

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Form

Stuttgart have recorded two wins, two defeats, and one friendly win across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 friendly victory over Greuther Fürth on October 1, though their last competitive result was a 0-1 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Earlier in the run, Stuttgart beat FC Köln 4-1 in the league and defeated Viking 3-1 in the Champions League, while also losing 1-2 to Hoffenheim. Across the five matches, Stuttgart scored 13 goals and conceded three, though that friendly result flatters the overall picture.

Werder Bremen have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four competitive fixtures, plus a DFB-Pokal win over SK Hansa Lüneburg. Their most recent league result was a 1-1 draw with FC Köln on September 12, following a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig the week prior. Bremen lost 1-4 to Freiburg in their only defeat during this stretch. Across the five matches, Bremen scored eight goals and conceded nine.

VfB Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 at the MHPArena in the Bundesliga on April 26, 2026. Looking at the last five encounters, Stuttgart have the stronger record, with two wins to Bremen's two, and one draw — though Stuttgart's most dominant result in the series was a 4-0 away win at Bremen in December 2025.