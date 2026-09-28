How to get Turkiye vs Italy tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Turkey host Italy at the Atatürk Sports Complex in Bursa on Monday, September 28, before the two sides meet again in the return fixture at Bologna's Stadio Renato Dall'Ara a week later. Both matches form part of a demanding League A, Group A1 schedule that also includes France and Belgium, giving fans two chances to catch the Azzurri in action against a Turkey side determined to avoid relegation from the top tier.

This pairing rounds off a hectic opening block for Italy, who play four matches in just 11 days against Belgium, Turkey, France and Turkey again. With qualification for the quarter-finals and safety from relegation both on the line, this double-header carries real weight for both nations.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Italy vs Turkey tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is Turkiye vs Italy UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Turkiye vs Italy takes place at the Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu in Bursa, with kick-off scheduled for this UEFA Nations League A fixture.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu

Where to buy Italy vs Turkey tickets?

Tickets for the Bursa leg are first made available through the Turkish Football Federation's official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official FIGC (Italian Football Federation) channels are the equivalent first stop for the Bologna return leg.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at the Atatürk Sports Complex in Bursa, as well as listings for the return leg at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday

Verified listings – Ticombo sources tickets from a range of sellers, giving buyers a wider pool of inventory once official allocations are gone

Away tickets – Bologna allocations for travelling Turkey fans are handled through FIGC channels and can be limited

Secondary market – Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given how packed this run of fixtures is for Italy, early booking is recommended for both legs of this pairing.

How much are Italy vs Turkey tickets?

Official pricing for the Bursa leg is set through the Turkish Football Federation's ticketing channels, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official FIGC pricing applies for the Bologna leg in the same way.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, and here is a rough guide to what to expect there:

Cheapest seats (Bursa): from around €40 to €50, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals at the Atatürk Sports Complex

Mid-range seats (Bursa): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Bologna return leg: prices at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara are expected to track similarly, with demand building as the fixture approaches

As with any fixture in a competitive group, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Turkiye vs Italy UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Turkiye vs Italy Form

Turkiye have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over the United States at the World Cup on June 26, following earlier group-stage defeats to Australia (0-2) and Paraguay (0-1). Across those five games, Turkiye scored eight goals and conceded seven, showing both attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Italy have won three and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 1-0 win over Greece in a friendly on June 7, and they also beat Luxembourg 1-0 three days earlier. Their only defeats in this run came against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup qualifier and a 1-4 loss to Norway in November 2025. Italy scored five goals and conceded six across those five games.

Turkiye vs Italy: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw in a friendly played in Italy on June 4, 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Italy have the stronger record, including a 3-0 win over Turkiye at UEFA Euro 2020 and a 3-2 victory in a 2022 friendly in Turkey. The two earlier meetings, in 2002 and 2006, both ended 1-1.

Turkiye vs Italy Standings

In UEFA Nations League A Group 1, Turkiye currently sit fourth and Italy are third.