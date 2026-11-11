How to get Strasbourg vs Lorient tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Strasbourg host Lorient on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Their most recent league meeting took place on April 26, 2026, when Strasbourg edged out a thrilling 3-2 away victory at the Stade du Moustoir. Prior to that high-scoring affair, the two teams played out a tight, defensive 0-0 stalemate at the Stade de la Meinau in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Strasbourg vs Lorient, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1 kick-off?

Strasbourg vs Lorient takes place at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 13 5 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Stade de la Meinau

How to buy Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure method is purchasing through the official websites of either RC Strasbourg Alsace (as the home side) or FC Lorient. Official club channels offer standard face-value pricing and priority access for members or season ticket holders.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Seats: Typically range from €20 to €40 .

Typically range from . Premium or VIP Seats: Generally range from €50 to €75.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level or Upper-Tier Seats: Start around €30 to €35 .

Start around . Premium Stand Positions: Range from €75 to €95.

Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Strasbourg vs Lorient Form

Strasbourg have recorded one win and four defeats across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 5-1 home victory over Auxerre on November 1, though that followed consecutive losses to Rennes (0-3), Paris Saint-Germain (1-3), Nice (2-1), and Paris FC (2-1). Across those five games, Strasbourg scored ten goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of scoring but one that has been defensively vulnerable.

Lorient have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Ligue 1 outings. They beat Monaco 1-0 and Paris FC 1-0 in back-to-back wins, but their most recent game ended in a 0-2 defeat to Brest on November 2. They also drew 0-0 with Angers and lost 2-1 to Le Mans across the five-match run. Lorient scored three goals and conceded three in that period.

Strasbourg vs Lorient: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 26, 2026, when Strasbourg won 3-2 away at Lorient in a Ligue 1 fixture. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 when Strasbourg hosted Lorient in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Strasbourg hold three wins to Lorient's two, with 12 goals shared across those matches.