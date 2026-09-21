How to get Sevilla vs Valencia tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Sevilla take on Valencia on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville.

In their previous league meeting back in March 2026, Valencia secured a comfortable 2-0 away victory at this exact venue. Fans eagerly anticipate this historic Spanish top-flight clash as a traditional test of strength between two of the competition's well-established sides.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sevilla vs Valencia, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sevilla vs Valencia LaLiga kick-off?

Sevilla vs Valencia takes place at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, with kick-off details to be confirmed.

LaLiga - Game Week 5 11 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

How to buy Sevilla vs Valencia LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Sevilla FC and Valencia CF, you can follow these standard steps:

Official Club Website: The most direct and reliable way to secure tickets is through the official ticketing portal on Sevilla FC's official website, as they are hosting the match at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Member Priority Sales: Tickets typically become available to club members and season-ticket holders first before opening up to the general public. Keep an eye on the official sale windows announced by the club.

Secondary Marketplaces: If official tickets sell out or you are looking for specific seating arrangements, secondary ticket exchange platforms (such as StubHub) and reseller sites often list tickets for high-demand LaLiga fixtures.

Stadium Box Office: Depending on availability closer to matchday, tickets can sometimes be purchased physically at the stadium ticket windows in Seville, though availability for popular matches is rarely guaranteed.

How much do Sevilla vs Valencia LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Sevilla vs. Valencia LaLiga fixture generally vary depending on seat location, category, and whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.

Starting Prices: Entry-level tickets on secondary marketplaces (such as StubHub) typically start from around €50 to €55 (roughly equivalent to 63 USD) for upper-tier or behind-the-goal seating.

Average Prices: General admission tickets across standard sideline and grandstand blocks often average around €260 to €270 (roughly equivalent to 348 USD) depending on demand and availability.

VIP and Hospitality Options: Premium seating options and executive hospitality packages with lounge access command significantly higher rates, often scaling upwards depending on the tier.

Sevilla vs Valencia LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Sevilla vs Valencia Form

Sevilla have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their two most recent results in LaLiga were a 2-1 home win over Rayo Vallecano and a 1-3 victory away at Athletic Bilbao, with the latter their most recent outing on August 22. Their only defeat in this run came in a pre-season friendly against Bayer Leverkusen, by a score of 2-1. Across the five matches, Sevilla scored eight goals and conceded five, showing a consistent ability to find the net.

Valencia's last five matches tell a more mixed story. Their most recent competitive result was a 0-0 draw at Celta Vigo on August 22, their LaLiga opener. Prior to that, their pre-season record included a 2-0 win over Hercules, but also defeats to CD Teruel and Newcastle United. Valencia scored four goals and conceded four across the four pre-season matches, with the Celta draw adding a shutout to their record.

Sevilla vs Valencia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 21, 2026, when Valencia won 2-0 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in LaLiga. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Estadio Mestalla in December 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Valencia have won twice and Sevilla once, with two draws also on the record. The five fixtures have produced 10 goals in total.

Sevilla vs Valencia Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Sevilla sit first while Valencia are placed 12th.