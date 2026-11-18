Rennes host Monaco on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

In 2025–26 season beginning with Rennes routing Monaco 4–1 at Roazhon Park in November 2025. Monaco emphatically avenged that defeat in their most recent meeting in January 2026, cruising to a commanding 4–0 victory at Stade Louis II.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rennes vs Monaco, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rennes vs Monaco Ligue 1 kick-off?

Rennes vs Monaco kicks off at Roazhon Park in Rennes on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

How to buy Rennes vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Rennes vs Monaco Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Stade Rennais Official Ticketing Platform (Billetterie): Buying directly through Rennes' official club website is the most reliable and secure option, especially if the match is hosted at Roazhon Park.

Buying directly through Rennes' official club website is the most reliable and secure option, especially if the match is hosted at Roazhon Park. AS Monaco Official Ticketing (Away Section): If you are supporting Monaco, tickets for the away supporters' sector (visiteurs) must be purchased directly through AS Monaco's official ticket portal or via authorized fan groups/ultras travelling to the match.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Rennes vs Monaco Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Rennes vs Monaco Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Category / Upper Tiers: Generally range from €20 to €35 .

Generally range from . Side Stands & Mid-Tier Seating: Typically cost between €40 to €75 .

Typically cost between . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Start around €150 to €300+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Deck: Usually start around €60 to €80 .

Usually start around . Longside / Premium Blocks: Frequently range from €100 to €150+ .

Frequently range from . High-Demand / Verified Ticket Platforms: Hover around €110 to €130.

Rennes vs Monaco Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Rennes vs Monaco Form

Rennes have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 home defeat to Lille in Ligue 1 on November 8, and they also suffered a heavy 5-2 loss to Nice on October 30. A goalless Europa League draw with Olympiacos sits between those two results. Their only win in the run came against Strasbourg, a 3-0 Ligue 1 victory on October 25, while a 2-2 draw with Juventus in Europe adds further context to an inconsistent period.

Monaco have won two, drawn two, and lost one across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at Le Mans on November 9, following a 3-1 defeat to Paris FC on November 1. The squad recorded back-to-back wins in Conference League play, beating Freiburg 3-0 and Nordsjaelland 2-0, and drew 1-1 with Lille in the league on October 25.

Rennes vs Monaco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on January 31, 2026, when Monaco beat Rennes 4-0 at home in Ligue 1. Before that, Rennes claimed a 4-1 home win over Monaco in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Monaco hold three wins to Rennes's two, with the sides combining for 17 goals across those encounters.