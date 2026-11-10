How to get Real Sociedad vs Sevilla tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Sociedad host Sevilla on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

In their most recent league meeting back in May 2026, Sevilla edged out a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Prior to that encounter during the 2025–26 campaign, Real Sociedad secured a solid 2-1 home win against Sevilla at the Reale Arena in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Sociedad vs Sevilla, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Sociedad vs Sevilla LaLiga kick-off?

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla kicks off at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Reale Arena

How to buy Real Sociedad vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the Real Sociedad vs Sevilla LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Real Sociedad Official Club Website: The most direct and reliable way to purchase official tickets is through Real Sociedad's official ticketing portal, especially if you are looking for general public seating at the Reale Arena.

The most direct and reliable way to purchase official tickets is through Real Sociedad's official ticketing portal, especially if you are looking for general public seating at the Reale Arena. Sevilla FC Official Channels: For away supporters traveling to San Sebastian, tickets can often be requested or purchased through Sevilla's official club ticketing system as part of the away allocation.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Sociedad vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Real Sociedad vs Sevilla LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission (Upper Tier): Typically ranges from €25 to €50 .

Typically ranges from . General Admission (Lower Tier): Generally ranges from €50 to €90 .

Generally ranges from . Prime Lower-Tier / Central Seats: Usually priced between €90 and €120 .

Usually priced between . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting around €250 and going upward.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper-Tier Resale Seats: Typically start around €40 to €65 .

Typically start around . General Lower-Bowl Resale: Commonly range from €70 to €140 .

Commonly range from . Sideline / Longside Resale: Frequently priced between €110 and €220 .

Frequently priced between . VIP & Corporate Hospitality Resale: Range anywhere from €350 to over €800.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Form

Real Sociedad head into this match in excellent shape, recording four wins and one draw from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Levante, which followed a 6-0 Europa League victory over Lillestroem. Matarazzo's side also won 5-2 at Malaga in LaLiga during this run. Real Sociedad scored fifteen goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, a return that reflects genuine attacking momentum.

Sevilla's recent record stands at one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 LaLiga win over Osasuna, though that came after a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid and a 1-3 loss to Barcelona. Sevilla drew 3-3 with Levante earlier in the run. Garcia's side scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five matches, with the defensive record a clear area of concern.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when Sevilla beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in a LaLiga fixture at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Before that, Real Sociedad claimed a 2-1 home win over Sevilla in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the fixtures have been consistently competitive with results split almost evenly between the two clubs.