Real Madrid host PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid and PSV Eindhoven have a rich European history dating back several decades, having previously clashed in high-stakes ties across the European Cup, UEFA Cup, and Cup Winners' Cup. Their most notable historic encounters include a tense 1988 European Cup semi-final matchup where PSV ultimately advanced on away goals before lifting the trophy.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League kick-off?

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven kicks off at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to see Real Madrid play PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The primary and most reliable method is through the official Real Madrid ticketing portal, where tickets first become available to club members (socios) and Madridistas before any remaining seats open to the general public.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Champions League match between Real Madrid and PSV Eindhoven vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Start around €100 for upper-tier or standard seats, scaling up to €300 to €400+ for prime lower-tier seating depending on exact location within the Santiago Bernabéu.

Start around for upper-tier or standard seats, scaling up to for prime lower-tier seating depending on exact location within the Santiago Bernabéu. Official VIP & Hospitality Packages: Start around €375 and scale upwards based on package perks.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale & Upper Tier: Start around €100 to €185 for upper-level or behind-the-goal views, driven by market demand.

Start around for upper-level or behind-the-goal views, driven by market demand. Lower Tier & Premium Resale: Range from €250 to over €400 depending on market markup.

Range from depending on market markup. Resale VIP & Hospitality: Start around €320 to €650+.

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat in that run coming against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, and they also recorded a 4-1 victory over Sevilla in the league. Across those five games, Madrid scored 14 goals and conceded five, reflecting a side capable of real attacking output. The pattern of strong European performances makes this a favourable stage for Mourinho's team.

PSV have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with their form carrying notable inconsistency. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League win away at FC Porto, which followed a 2-1 defeat to ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie. Bosz's side scored four goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, suggesting they can be vulnerable defensively despite their capacity to grind out results in Europe.

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited to a single meeting on record — a pre-season friendly in August 2007, which PSV won 2-1 away at Real Madrid. No competitive meetings between the clubs are available in the dataset, meaning Sunday's fixture represents a rare and relatively uncharted encounter between two clubs with little recent history against one another.