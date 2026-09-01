How to get Real Betis vs Real Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Betis take on Real Madrid on the Friday, September 4, 2026 at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Both sides come into the fixture seeking early momentum in the league standings after a series of competitive pre-season preparations. Historically, encounters between these two Spanish clubs have delivered tightly contested battles, making this upcoming fixture a key early highlight of the domestic season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Real Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Betis vs Real Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Real Betis vs Real Madrid takes place at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, with kick-off scheduled as listed below.

LaLiga - Game Week 4 4 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de La Cartuja

How to buy Real Betis vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Real Betis vs Real Madrid, follow these steps across official and secondary channels:

1. Primary Sales (Official Club Website)

Home Fans: Visit the Real Betis Official Ticketing Portal. General public sales typically open 1–2 weeks before matchday after member pre-sales finish.

Away Fans: If you are supporting Real Madrid, away tickets are allocated exclusively through Real Madrid’s official channels to registered members/Madridistas.

2. Official Authorized Partners

For guaranteed seats or hotel + ticket packages, check authorized resellers such as P1 Travel(Official Betis partner) or official VIP/Hospitality options on the Real Betis ticketing portal.

3. Secondary Marketplaces

If official general tickets sell out quickly, alternative tickets can be found on verified secondary ticket platforms like Live Football Tickets . Note that resale prices often carry a premium above face value due to high demand.

How much do Real Betis vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Real Betis vs Real Madrid vary depending on the purchase method, seating category, and tier (upper vs. pitch-side).

Standard Primary Tickets Official general public tickets sold directly through the Real Betis Ticketing Portal typically range from €60 to €160+ for face-value seats.

VIP & Hospitality Packages Official VIP and hospitality options on the club portal start around €200 to €350+ per ticket, offering premium views and matchday amenities.

Authorized Travel Packages Packages from official travel partners like P1 Travel combine guaranteed stadium entry with accommodation, usually running between €189 and €214+ per person.

Secondary Resale Marketplaces On secondary resale platforms such as Live Football Tickets, resale prices typically range from €125 to €200+ ($128 – $200+), with high demand driving resale premiums over standard face value.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Form

Real Betis go into this fixture with a pre-season record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Inter, though they had previously beaten Arsenal 3-1 and thrashed Lyon 4-0. Betis drew 2-2 with Bournemouth and edged Almeria 1-0, scoring nine goals and conceding four across the five games.

Real Madrid arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five pre-season fixtures. They beat Schalke 04 3-0 in their most recent outing and also defeated Leganes 4-1 earlier in the schedule. A 2-2 draw with Fiorentina was the only match in which they dropped points. Madrid scored eleven goals and conceded six across the five games, showing a consistent attacking output throughout pre-season.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Betis hosting Madrid in LaLiga in April 2026. Before that, Madrid won convincingly at home, beating Betis 5-1 in January 2026. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Madrid hold the stronger record with three wins compared to one for Betis, and one draw — that goalless stalemate coming at the Bernabeu in May 2024.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Standings

Both clubs begin the new LaLiga season without a position established, with Real Betis listed 14th and Real Madrid 15th in the early standings table.



