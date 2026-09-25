How to get Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Rayo Vallecano take on Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

Historically, Athletic Club has dominated this fixture, claiming 14 victories in their 24 top-flight meetings with Rayo Vallecano. Rayo Vallecano has struggled to secure results against the Basque side, winning only 4 of those matches while 6 ended in a draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga kick-off?

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao kicks off at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 08:00 Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

How to buy Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao match at Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid, you can follow these main options:

1. In-Person at the Stadium (Taquillas)

Unlike most major LaLiga clubs, Rayo Vallecano relies heavily on physical ticket sales. Official general public tickets are released at the stadium ticket windows (taquillas) at Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas during the week leading up to the match, subject to availability. You can purchase them directly at the box office up until kick-off on matchday.

2. Away Fans (Athletic Bilbao Section)

If you are supporting Athletic Bilbao and want to sit in the designated away fans section, away tickets are typically distributed directly by Athletic Club through their official channels to registered members or fan clubs (peñas).

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces & Resellers

Rayo Vallecano rarely sells tickets online directly through an official portal for general fans, and international fans and visitors may secure seats through secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao match vary depending on whether you purchase official general admission tickets at the stadium box office or buy seats through secondary resale platforms.

Official Box Office Prices (Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas)

When purchased directly at the stadium ticket office (taquillas) during matchday week, official tickets typically range from:

Standard Seats (Fondo / Lateral Upper tiers): Approximately €25 to €50

Premium Seats (Tribuna Central / Preferred Upper Stand): Approximately €50 to €90

Secondary Market & Resale Platforms

For international fans, tourists, or those buying online before traveling, ticket prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub generally start higher due to demand and dynamic pricing:

Starting / General Admission Price: Around €150 to €160

Mid-Tier & Better Category Seats: Around €200 to €350

VIP & Premium Seating Packages: Up to €500+

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Form

Rayo Vallecano's last five matches across all competitions produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 victory over Racing Santander in LaLiga on September 5, which ended a run of back-to-back league losses to Barcelona, 5-2, and Sevilla, 2-1, earlier in the campaign. Rayo also drew 1-1 with Deportivo Alaves in that five-match span. Across those five games, they scored seven goals and conceded 12.

Athletic Bilbao have recorded two wins and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their form in LaLiga has been sharp recently, with a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid on September 5 following a 2-0 victory at Celta Vigo on August 30. Before that run, Bilbao lost to Barcelona, 2-0, and Sevilla, 3-1, in the league. Athletic scored nine goals and conceded six across the five fixtures.

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 28, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas. Before that, Athletic Bilbao won 1-0 at San Mames in August 2025 and 3-1 at home in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao have won three, Rayo Vallecano have won none, and two matches have ended level.