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Championship
team-logoNorwich City
Carrow Road
team-logoWrexham
Book Norwich City vs Wrexham Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get Norwich City vs Wrexham tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Norwich City
Wrexham
Championship

Norwich City take on Wrexham in the Championship. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Norwich City host Wrexham on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Carrow Road in Norwich.

Their first-ever encounter took place in September 2025 at Carrow Road, where visiting Wrexham secured a thrilling 3-2 victory. Norwich City immediately exacted revenge in the reverse fixture, claiming a hard-fought 2-1 away win at the Racecourse Ground in January 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Norwich City vs Wrexham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Norwich City vs Wrexham Championship kick-off?

Norwich City vs Wrexham takes place at Carrow Road in Norwich on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

crest
Championship - Game Week 19
Carrow Road

How to buy Norwich City vs Wrexham Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Norwich City vs Wrexham Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Norwich City Official Ticket Office: As the host club, Norwich City provides primary ticket sales through their official website, ticketing portal, or ticket office phone line.
  • Wrexham AFC Official Ticketing: Wrexham receives a dedicated away allocation for supporters travelling to Carrow Road. Away tickets are distributed directly through Wrexham's official club ticketing platform.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Norwich City vs Wrexham Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Norwich City vs Wrexham Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Adult Standard Tickets: £30 to £45.
  • Concession Tickets (Seniors & Young Adults): £20 to £30.
  • Junior Tickets (Under-18): £10 to £15.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Seating: £65 to £95.
  • Longside / Premium Seating: £110 to £160.
  • VIP Hospitality Packages: £220 to £350+.
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Norwich City vs Wrexham Championship: Everything you need to know

Norwich City vs Wrexham Form

Norwich City have won three and lost two of their last five Championship matches, scoring seven goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent outing was an emphatic 4-0 win over Derby County, and they also beat Watford 3-2 and Charlton Athletic 3-1 during the same period. Their two defeats came against Portsmouth and Southampton, both by a single goal.

Wraxham have won two and lost three of their last five league outings, with nine goals scored and five conceded. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, which followed a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United. The Red Dragons also recorded a 4-1 victory over Preston North End during the run, though losses to Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion highlight the inconsistency Parkinson's side must address.

NOR

NOR - Form

POR
L0-1
CHA
W1-3
WAT
W3-2
DER
W0-4
BRC
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WRE

WRE - Form

PNE
W4-1
BLB
L2-0
SHU
L1-0
MID
W2-0
WOL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Norwich City vs Wrexham: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Wrexham hosted Norwich City in the Championship and won 1-2. Before that, Norwich hosted Wrexham in September 2025 and lost 2-3. Across the two recorded meetings, Wrexham hold the advantage with two wins from two, scoring five goals and conceding three.

Head to Head

Norwich CityDrawWrexham
1
0
1
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
2
FT
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
2
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
3
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

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