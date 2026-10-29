How to get Neom SC vs Al Kholood tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Neom SC host Al Kholood on Friday, November 20, 2026 at King Khalid Sport City Stadium in Tabuk.

In their first-ever meeting back in October 2025, NEOM SC claimed an exciting 3-2 away win on Al-Kholood's turf. Al-Kholood quickly bounced back during the reverse fixture in February 2026, returning the favor with a tight 2-1 away victory in Tabuk.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Neom SC vs Al Kholood, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Neom SC vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Neom SC vs Al Kholood takes place at King Khalid Sport City Stadium in Tabuk, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 14 20 Nov 2026 - 12:00 King Khalid Sport City Stadium

How to buy Neom SC vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League match between NEOM SC and Al-Kholood:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticketing portals or social media channels of both NEOM SC and Al-Kholood for direct club-allocated ticket sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Neom SC vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the expected ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League match between NEOM SC and Al-Kholood:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard / General Admission: Typically ranges from SAR 20 to SAR 40 for regular seating and behind-the-goal tiers.

Typically ranges from for regular seating and behind-the-goal tiers. Premium / Main Stand: Usually ranges from SAR 50 to SAR 100 for better-view sideline and central lower tier locations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seating: Generally starts around SAR 55 to SAR 150 depending on supply and demand.

Generally starts around depending on supply and demand. Premium / Hospitality Seating: Can scale significantly higher, frequently ranging from SAR 220 to SAR 1,650+ on ticket resale platforms.

Neom SC vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Neom SC vs Al Kholood Form

Neom SC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five Saudi Pro League matches, scoring eight goals and conceding six. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Al-Ettifaq, which followed a 1-1 draw with Al Hazem. Neom's strongest period came in early September, when they beat Al Hilal and Al Khaleej in consecutive fixtures, keeping a clean sheet in the latter with a 3-0 win.

Al Kholood have managed just one win from their last five league outings, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent match was a 3-2 defeat to Al-Faisaly, and they were also beaten 5-0 by Al Qadsiah the week before. Across those five games, Kholood have conceded 13 goals, a run that underlines the defensive problems Buckingham must address.

Neom SC vs Al Kholood: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Al Kholood won 2-1 at Neom's ground in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, Neom claimed a 3-2 victory when the sides met in October 2025, with Kholood as the home side on that occasion. Across the two recorded meetings, each side has one win, with five goals scored by Neom and four by Kholood.