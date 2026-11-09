How to get Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Malaga host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga.

Their most recent competitive encounters in the top flight produced tightly fought battles, highlighted by a dramatic 3-3 draw at La Rosaleda. Athletic Bilbao claimed the upper hand in their last official league meeting prior to Málaga's absence, securing a 2-1 victory at San Mamés.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga kick-off?

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio La Rosaleda

How to buy Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check directly through the Málaga CF Official Website or Athletic Club Official Website for primary ticket sales, member allotments, and box office availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Málaga and Athletic Bilbao:

1. Official Club Channels

Behind the Goals / Upper Tier (Fondo Alto): Generally ranges from €30 to €50 .

Generally ranges from . Behind the Goals / Lower Tier (Fondo Bajo): Typically costs between €45 to €75 .

Typically costs between . Longside / Upper Tier (Tribuna / Lateral Alta): Usually priced between €60 to €100 .

Usually priced between . Longside / Lower Tier (Tribuna / Lateral Baja): Ranging from €100 to €160+ .

Ranging from . VIP Hospitality Areas: Ranging from €180 to €350+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Behind the Goals (Fondo Alto): Generally start around €210 to €220 .

Generally start around . Lower Behind the Goals (Fondo Bajo): Typically listed from €235 to €255 .

Typically listed from . Upper Longside & Preferential Seating (Preferencia / Tribuna Alta): Range between €270 and €350 .

Range between . Lower Longside / Prime Lower Categories (Tribuna / Preferencia Baja): frequently start around €420 to €450+.

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao Form

Malaga have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, recording two draws and three defeats for a W0-D2-L3 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves, and they have conceded 11 goals across this five-game run while scoring just six. The 5-2 loss to Real Sociedad stands as the low point of that sequence, and back-to-back home defeats to Getafe and Villarreal earlier in the period underline the scale of the challenge facing Juan Funes.

Athletic Bilbao's last five matches tell a different story, with the visitors posting a W2-D2-L1 record. The 4-0 win over Getafe was their most convincing performance, and they also held Valencia to a goalless draw and beat Deportivo Alaves away from home. Their only defeat in this stretch came against Levante, where they conceded three goals. Bilbao have kept two clean sheets in five matches and scored six goals in total.

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2018, when Athletic Bilbao beat Malaga 2-1 in a LaLiga fixture at San Mames. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Bilbao have won three times, Malaga have won once, and one game ended in a draw. The sides shared a 3-3 draw at La Rosaleda in September 2017, which remains the highest-scoring encounter between them in recent history.