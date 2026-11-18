Lorient host Lille on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient.

In their most recent league clash back in March 2026, the fixture finished in a tightly contested 1-1 draw after a late equalizer from Lorient. Historically, LOSC Lille holds the upper hand in Ligue 1 encounters against FC Lorient, claiming 14 wins out of their last 24 competitive league meetings compared to Lorient's 7 victories.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lorient vs Lille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lorient vs Lille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lorient vs Lille kicks off at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

How to buy Lorient vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Lorient vs Lille Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

FC Lorient Official Box Office (Billetterie Officielle): The most direct and cheapest way to get face-value tickets is through FC Lorient's official online ticketing portal.

The most direct and cheapest way to get face-value tickets is through FC Lorient's official online ticketing portal. Away Fan Allocation (LOSC Lille): If you are supporting Lille and want to sit in the visiting supporters' section, away tickets are distributed directly through LOSC Lille's official ticketing channels or through recognized Lille supporters' groups rather than Lorient's general public portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lorient vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Lorient vs Lille Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Youth & Concessions: €10 – €20.

€10 – €20. Behind-the-Goal Stands (North & South Virages): €15 – €30.

€15 – €30. Lateral Side Stand (Tribune Crédit Agricole): €30 – €45.

€30 – €45. Central Main Stand (Tribune Jean Floc'h / Honneur): €45 – €60+.

€45 – €60+. Official VIP & Hospitality Packages: €150 – €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Category 2 / Entry-Level Resale: €38 – €48.

€38 – €48. Standard / Average Resale: €60 – €85.

€60 – €85. Category 1 / Premium Resale: €90 – €130+.

Lorient vs Lille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lorient vs Lille Form

Lorient have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at Le Havre, and they also beat Monaco 1-0 and Paris FC 1-0 during the run. Their only defeat came against Brest, who won 2-0. Lorient scored four goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, a record that reflects a side with defensive solidity in recent weeks.

Lille have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent game was a 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Rennes, and they also beat Lens 1-0 earlier in the run. A 2-4 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League represents their only defeat. Lille scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Lorient vs Lille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on March 8, 2026, when the two clubs drew 1-1 in a Ligue 1 fixture at Lille's ground. Before that, Lille won 7-1 at the Stade du Moustoir in August 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Lille hold three wins to Lorient's one, with one draw, and the matches have produced 17 goals in total.