Liverpool host Leeds United on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at Anfield in Liverpool.

Their most recent Premier League meeting on January 1, 2026, ended in a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Anfield as both defensive units held firm. Prior to that scoreless stalemate, the fixture frequently delivered fireworks, most notably a chaotic 3-3 draw at Elland Road in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League kick-off?

Liverpool vs Leeds United takes place at Anfield in Liverpool on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

How to buy Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Both Liverpool (Official LFC Membership) and Leeds United (Official Membership) offer ticketing tiers. Members typically get access to ballot systems, member-only ticket sales, and late availability/additional sales windows.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically range from approximately £30 to £60.

Typically range from approximately Official Hospitality & VIP Packages: Usually start around £150 to £200+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard General Admission Resale: Starting prices around £95 to £160 .

Starting prices around . Secondary Market VIP & Hospitality Resale: Generally start around £180 to £320.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs Leeds United Form

Liverpool have won two, lost two and won one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 Premier League win away at Crystal Palace on November 8. That result followed defeats to Fenerbahce (3-2 in the Champions League) and Arsenal (1-0 in the league), though the Reds also advanced in the Carabao Cup with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea that went in their favour.

Leeds United have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five Premier League fixtures, scoring four goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on November 7. Prior to that, they were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth and drew 0-0 at Sunderland, with their five-match run also including a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Liverpool vs Leeds United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between the two sides was a 0-0 Premier League draw at Anfield on January 1, 2026. Prior to that, the sides played out a 3-3 draw at Elland Road in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures — which includes a 2-4 pre-season friendly win for Leeds in August 2026 — Leeds have the edge with two wins to Liverpool's one, with two draws rounding out the record.