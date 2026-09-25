Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logoLevante
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
team-logoSevilla
Book Levante vs Sevilla Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Levante vs Sevilla tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Levante
Sevilla
LaLiga

Levante take on Sevilla in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Levante Alaves take on Sevilla on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Matches between these two sides at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia are typically tight, with over half of their total meetings producing under 2.5 goals. In their most recent league encounter in April 2026, Levante UD claimed a decisive 2–0 victory over Sevilla FC.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Levante vs Sevilla, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Levante vs Sevilla TicketsBuy Now

When is Levante vs Sevilla LaLiga kick-off?

Levante vs Sevilla kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

How to buy Levante vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Levante UD vs Sevilla FC LaLiga match at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, you have a few official and third-party options:

1. Official Levante UD Ticketing Site

The most secure and direct way to buy general admission tickets is through Levante UD’s official web portal. Tickets typically go on public sale 1 to 2 weeks before matchday.

2. Estadio Ciudad de Valencia Ticket Office (Taquillas)

If the match is not completely sold out online, remaining tickets are sold directly at the stadium box office.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms & Resellers

For high-demand or sold-out fixtures, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub offer last-minute seats, though prices may vary based on market demand.

Book Levante vs Sevilla TicketsBuy Now

How much do Levante vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Levante UD vs Sevilla FC LaLiga match at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia depend on the purchasing channel, seat category, and stadium section:

1. Official Club Face-Value Prices

Direct general admission tickets sold officially by Levante UD typically range from:

  • Behind Goal / Corners (Gol Norte & Gol Sur): €30 to €50
  • Main Stands (Tribuna & Lateral): €60 to €90
  • VIP & Premium Hospitality: €150+

Note: Club season ticket holders (Abonados) often receive discounts of around 15% when purchasing additional general admission seats.

2. Resale & Secondary Market Prices

If purchasing through secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on real-time availability and demand:

  • Starting / Budget Seats: Around €65 to €90
  • Average Category Seats: Around €120 to €170
  • Longside / Prime Central Seats: €180 to €250+
Book Levante vs Sevilla TicketsBuy Now

Levante vs Sevilla LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Levante vs Sevilla Form

Levante have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their standout result was a 5-2 home victory over Real Betis in LaLiga, though they followed that with a 0-0 draw against Osasuna and most recently drew 0-0 with Malaga. They scored six goals across the five matches and conceded five, with their two defeats coming against Espanyol (3-0) and Villarreal (1-0) in a pre-season friendly.

Sevilla's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent game ended 1-1 at Espanyol in LaLiga, while a 1-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid preceded that. Sevilla's best performance in the run came away at Athletic Bilbao, where they won 3-1. Across the five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded nine, with their other defeat a 2-1 pre-season loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

LEV

LEV - Form

OSA
D0-0
BET
W5-2
MAL
D0-0
BAR
L2-4
VIL
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SEV

SEV - Form

ATM
L1-3
ESP
D1-1
VAL
W1-0
COR
W0-1
BAR
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Levante vs Sevilla: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in April 2026, when Levante won 2-0 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Sevilla won 3-0 at the same fixture in January 2026, also in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Levante have won twice, Sevilla have won twice, and one match ended level, with the sides scoring 13 goals combined.

Head to Head

LevanteDrawSevilla
2
0
3
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
3
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
3
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
5
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
3
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
FT
10Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google