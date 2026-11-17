Lech Poznan hos Ferencvaros on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Stadion Poznan in Poznanon.

The two clubs enter this European fixture without any prior head-to-head history, leaving them with no previous competitive encounters to draw upon. Both teams are looking to secure vital mid-table points to bolster their progression chances in the expansive single-table league phase of the 2026–27 Europa League campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lech Poznan vs Ferencvaros, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lech Poznan vs Ferencvaros Europa League kick-off?

Lech Poznan vs Ferencvaros kicks off at Stadion Poznan in Poznanon Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Poznan

How to buy Lech Poznan vs Ferencvaros Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Lech Poznan vs Ferencvaros Crete Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through Lech Poznań's official ticketing portal or club website, which is the primary and most secure method for securing seats at the Enea Stadion.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lech Poznan vs Ferencvaros Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Lech Poznan vs Ferencvaros Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Match Tickets: Typically range from approximately €15 to €70 .

Typically range from approximately . Silver Hospitality Packages: Standard club pricing is around €115 .

Standard club pricing is around . Gold Hospitality Packages: Premium halfway-line seats with catering cost around €310 .

Premium halfway-line seats with catering cost around . Children's Tickets: Typically starting around €10 to €15.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Resale Seats: Generally start around €45 to €55 .

Generally start around . Average Market Price: Typically average between €65 and €340.

Lech Poznan vs Ferencvaros Europa League: Everything you need to know

Lech Poznan vs Ferencvaros Form

Lech Poznan have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Zaglebie Lubin in the Ekstraklasa, following a 3-1 Europa League defeat to Benfica. They also beat Wisla Krakow 3-1 in the Polish league and won 1-2 away at Legia Warszawa during this period.

Fencvaros have won all five of their most recent matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding one. Their latest result was a 2-0 win over Vasas Budapest in the Hungarian top flight, coming just days after their 2-0 Europa League victory at AC Milan. Earlier in the run, they beat MTK Budapest 5-0 and defeated Torreense 4-1 in Europe.

Lech Poznan vs Ferencvaros: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lech Poznan and Ferencvaros. This fixture will be approached without a historical record to draw upon from recent encounters.