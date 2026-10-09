How to get Le Mans vs Toulouse tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Le Mans take on Toulouse on Friday, October 16, 2026 at Stade Marie-Marvingt.

Across their overall history, the two clubs have shared a closely contested head-to-head record featuring 22 competitive meetings with 7 wins for Le Mans, 8 wins for Toulouse, and 7 draws. This matchup marks a key test for both clubs as they aim to pick up valuable points to climb up the Ligue 1 table.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Mans vs Toulouse, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Le Mans vs Toulouse Ligue 1 kick-off?

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 16 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade Marie-Marvingt

How to buy Le Mans vs Toulouse Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Ligue 1 match between Le Mans and Toulouse, follow these primary purchasing options:

1. Official Club Ticketing Platforms

Home Match (at Stade Marie-Marvingt): The most direct way to secure tickets is through the official Le Mans FC online ticketing portal. You can select your preferred stand and seat directly on their digital seating map.

Away End (Toulouse Supporters): If you wish to sit in the away section, tickets are typically distributed through Toulouse FC's official ticketing site or designated visitor fan groups.

2. Secondary & General Ticket Marketplaces

Resale Platforms: Secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list resale tickets from individual seat holders. Prices on these platforms fluctuate based on fan demand.

How much do Le Mans vs Toulouse Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ligue 1 match between Le Mans and Toulouse vary based on where you purchase and the seating section chosen:

1. Official Club Ticketing (Face Value)

Category 4 / Active Stands / Behind the Goal: €15 to €25

Category 2 / Corners & Upper Sides: €20 to €35

Category 1 / Central & Premium Stands: €35 to €60+

Concession Rates (Students / Under-14s): €10.50 to €23.50

2. Secondary Market & Resale Platforms

When primary ticket windows close, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub give supporters a second chance to secure matchday admission.

Entry-Level Seats: €45 to €55

Category 1 & Prime Seating: €80 to €140+

Le Mans vs Toulouse Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Mans vs Toulouse Form

Le Mans have won none of their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Lens in Ligue 1, following an earlier 1-1 draw with Nice. The side scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded nine, and they were beaten 3-2 by Rennes in their only home Ligue 1 loss of the run.

Toulouse have also struggled, picking up one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Lorient, though they have lost three of their last four competitive games. The visitors scored five goals across the five-match stretch while conceding seven.

Le Mans vs Toulouse: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2010, when Toulouse won 3-1 away at Le Mans in Ligue 1. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Toulouse have won three, Le Mans none, with one draw. Toulouse have been the dominant side in this fixture historically, winning both meetings in the 2008-09 season without conceding.