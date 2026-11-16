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Serie A
team-logoLazio
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoAtalanta
Book Lazio vs Atalanta Tickets
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How to get Lazio vs Atalanta tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Lazio
Atalanta
Serie A

Lazio take on Atalanta in the Serie A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Lazio host Atalanta on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

In their most recent league meetings, Lazio secured a 2-0 victory at home in February 2026, following tight fixtures that included a 0-0 draw and a narrow 1-0 defeat in previous campaigns. Their most recent encounters also extended into the Coppa Italia in early 2026, producing two tightly contested draws of 2-2 and 1-1.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lazio vs Atalanta, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Lazio vs Atalanta Serie A kick-off?

Lazio vs Atalanta kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 14
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to buy Lazio vs Atalanta Serie A tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Lazio vs Atalanta Serie A fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through SS Lazio or via their official ticketing partner, which is the primary outlet for matches hosted at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Lazio vs Atalanta Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Lazio vs Atalanta Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Curva/End Seating: €25 – €40
  • Distinti (Side Stands): €45 – €70
  • Tribuna Tevere / Monte Mario (Main Stands): €80 – €180+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / General Admission: €50 – €90
  • Lower Tier / Longside Seating: €110 – €220
  • Premium / Hospitality Resale: €250 – €450+
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Lazio vs Atalanta Serie A: Everything you need to know

Lazio vs Atalanta Form

Lazio arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Cagliari in Serie A, with the winning goal coming from a headed finish by Pinamonti. Earlier in this run, Lazio put six past Sassuolo in a 6-2 away win and beat Juventus 3-0 on the road. Across those five matches, Lazio have scored 14 goals and conceded just four.

Atalanta's recent record stands at one win, one draw and three losses from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home defeat to Parma, and they have also lost to AC Milan (3-2) and Ajax (2-0 in the Conference League) in this stretch. The Bergamo side drew 4-4 with Frosinone and 2-2 with Fiorentina in their other two matches, collecting just five points from a possible fifteen in Serie A.

LAZ

LAZ - Form

JUV
W0-3
PAR
W2-1
SAS
W2-6
CGL
W2-1
NAP
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ATA

ATA - Form

FRC
D4-4
FIO
D2-2
PAR
L0-3
KAL
D1-1
MON
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lazio vs Atalanta: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in the Coppa Italia on April 22, 2026, when the match at Atalanta's ground ended 1-1. Before that, Lazio and Atalanta drew 2-2 in a Coppa Italia tie at the Stadio Olimpico in March 2026. In Serie A, Lazio won 2-0 at home in February 2026, while the two previous league meetings — October 2025 and April 2025 — produced a 0-0 draw and a 1-0 Atalanta win respectively. Across the last five meetings, Lazio hold two wins to Atalanta's one, with two draws.

Head to Head

LazioDrawAtalanta
2
2
1
Coppa Italia
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
1
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
2
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
0
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
2
FT
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
0
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
0
FT
Serie A
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
0
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
FT
3Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

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