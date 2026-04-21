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King Cup
team-logoAl Kholood
team-logoAl Hilal
Book Kings Cup Final Tickets
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How to buy Kings Cup Final 2026 tickets: Al Hilal vs Al Kholood dates, prices, and Riyadh information

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Al Hilal vs Al Kholood

The Saudi King’s Cup remains the most prestigious knockout competition in the Kingdom, and the 2026 edition is reaching a fever pitch as Al Hilal prepares to host Al Kholood. 

Al Hilal, the reigning giants of Riyadh, are on a quest to further cement their legacy as the most successful club in the tournament's history. 

Whether you are a die-hard member of the Blue Wave or a neutral fan looking to experience the pinnacle of Middle Eastern sports culture, securing your seat early is vital. 

GOAL has got the latest availability with a comprehensive guide on securing tickets to the Kingdom Arena right now.

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Al Kholood
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Al Hilal
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When is Al Hilal vs Al Kholood?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
Thursday, April 23, 2026 (21:00 AST)Al Hilal vs Al KholoodKingdom Arena, RiyadhTickets

Where to buy Al Hilal vs Al Kholood tickets?

While primary tickets are often released through the Blu Store app (Al Hilal’s official partner) or the Saudi King’s Cup portal, high-demand seats can disappear within minutes of the general sale launch. 

To ensure a smooth experience, fans should utilize official mobile platforms and trusted secondary marketplaces that guarantee entry. All tickets for matches at the Kingdom Arena are issued digitally. 

For fans looking for last-minute options to watch the King's Cup Final unfold, you can look to secondary markets like StubHub

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How much are Al Hilal vs Al Kholood tickets?

  • General Admission (Behind Goals): 65 SAR – 150 SAR
  • Category 1 (Lateral Stands): 200 SAR – 450 SAR
  • Premium Seating (Mid-tier): 500 SAR – 950 SAR
  • Hospitality & VIP Boxes: 1,800 SAR – 5,000+ SAR

Prices are subject to change based on market demand as matchday approaches. 

Everything you need to know about Kingdom Arena

The Kingdom Arena is a marvel of modern sports architecture. Originally built as Boulevard Hall and completed in record time, it has become the permanent fortress of Al Hilal.

  • Capacity and Seating: The arena accommodates approximately 30,000 spectators. Because it was designed as a compact, indoor venue, the stands are steep and incredibly close to the pitch. This creates a cauldron effect where the sound of 30,000 fans feels like 100,000. There are 20 luxury boxes located at the mid-tier, providing the ultimate vantage point for VIP guests.
  • Location & Logistics: Situated in the Hittin neighborhood of Riyadh, the arena is part of the broader Boulevard City complex.
  • Arrival: We recommend arriving by 19:30 for a 21:00 kickoff. Traffic in Riyadh can be heavy, especially around Boulevard City.
  • Transport: Use ride-hailing apps like Careem or Uber for the most direct drop-off. If you are driving, be prepared for limited parking in the immediate vicinity.
  • Facilities: The arena is fully climate-controlled, making it the perfect venue for football regardless of the external Riyadh weather. High-speed Wi-Fi and premium food outlets are available throughout the concourse.

    • For the most authentic King's Cup experience, try to get tickets in the North or South stands behind the goals. This is where the Al Hilal Ultras lead the chanting, creating the rhythmic, high-energy environment that has made Saudi football a global sensation.

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