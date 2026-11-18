Kairat Almaty host Universitatea Craiova on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Almaty Central Stadium in Almaty.

The upcoming UEFA Conference League fixture marks the very first competitive head-to-head meeting between FC Kairat Almaty and CS Universitatea Craiova in European competition. With no prior historical data or past matches to lean on, both managers head into this December encounter relying entirely on current continental form to gain an upper hand.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova Conference League kick-off?

Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova takes place at the Almaty Central Stadium in Almaty on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 10:30 Almaty Central Stadium

How to buy Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official ticketing platforms of the host club, FC Kairat Almaty, or via official club announcements for the match at Almaty Central Stadium.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard / General Admission (North & South Stands): Approximately €55 to €70 .

Approximately . Sideline / East Stand Seats: Approximately €100 to €180 .

Approximately . Covered / Premium West Stand Seats: Approximately €230 to €460.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Entry / Upper Tiers: Starting from approximately €52 to €90 .

Starting from approximately . Longside / Premium Blocks: Generally range from €120 to over €300+.

Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova Conference League: Everything you need to know

Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova Form

Kairat Almaty have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent game ended in a 1-1 draw with Atalanta in the Conference League. Earlier in that run, Kairat suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat to Panathinaikos, also in the Conference League, and recorded a 5-0 win over Irtysh Pavlodar in the Premier League. Across those five matches, Kairat scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Universitatea Craiova have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with CFR Cluj in the Superliga. Before that, they beat Egnatia 2-0 in the Conference League and defeated Botosani 2-1 in the league. Craiova have not lost in their past five outings, scoring eight goals and conceding one across that run.

Kairat Almaty vs Universitatea Craiova: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Kairat Almaty and Universitatea Craiova across their last five meetings. This fixture information will be updated when records become available.