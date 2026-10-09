How to get Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Ipswich Town host Nottingham Forest on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Portman Road in Ipswich.

Their recent Premier League meetings in the 2024–25 season saw Nottingham Forest sweep the league fixture double, including a dramatic 4–2 away victory at Portman Road. Forest also edged out Ipswich in a hard-fought FA Cup fifth-round tie during that same campaign, advancing via a penalty shootout after a 1–1 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Premier League kick-off?

Premier League - Game Week 8 23 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

How to buy Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Premier League fixture between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest at Portman Road, you have several official and secondary options available:

1. Ipswich Town Official Ticket Office (Home Fans)

Official Website: The primary and safest way to buy home tickets is through Ipswich Town’s official ticketing portal.

Membership Priority: Premier League match tickets typically sell out fast. Members receive priority access in sale windows before any general public release.

2. Nottingham Forest Away Allocation (Away Fans)

Away Club Box Office: Away section tickets are distributed directly by Nottingham Forest through their official box office.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Premier League fixture at Portman Road vary significantly depending on whether you purchase directly through official channels or secondary platforms:

1. Official Direct Ticket Prices (Face Value)

When purchasing directly from Ipswich Town or the visiting club, prices are strictly regulated:

Official Adult General Admission: £28 – £48 (varies by stand location and category tier)

Official Member Adult: £27 – £31+

Premier League Away Fans Allocation: £30 max (league-wide price cap for adult away supporters)

Concessions & Juniors: £5 – £20 (depending on the specific age category)

Official Matchday Hospitality:£110 – £270+ per person

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Because general admission tickets for Premier League matches at Portman Road routinely sell out to members, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHubprice seats based on live market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Seats: Starting around £130 – £169 per seat.

Mid-Tier & Longside Lower Seats: Ranging from £180 – £350 per seat.

Premium & Executive Resale Packages: Reaching £500+ per seat during peak demand.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Everything you need to know

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Form

Ipswich have won one and lost three of their last five competitive matches, with their sole victory coming in a 3-2 away win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Everton, and they also suffered a heavy 5-2 loss to Manchester United earlier in that run. Across those five games, the Tractor Boys have scored eight goals but conceded nine, suggesting a team capable of producing attacking moments yet vulnerable at the back.

Nottingham Forest's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five. The win came away at Aston Villa, and they held both Tottenham and Liverpool — results that speak to their capacity to grind out points against strong opposition. However, back-to-back Premier League defeats, including last weekend's 1-0 loss to Coventry City, have dented confidence heading into this trip.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2025, when Forest won 4-2 at Portman Road in the Premier League. Before that, Nottingham Forest edged a 1-0 home win in November 2024. Across the five most recent encounters on record, Forest have the stronger return, though Ipswich did claim a share of the spoils in an FA Cup replay that same spring.